Affordable specialty coffee thrives in Thailand despite economic slowdown

While the overall food service sector in Thailand has seen a decline in sales due to the economic downturn and slow recovery of tourism, coffee shops, particularly those offering affordable specialty coffee, are bucking the trend and experiencing growth.

According to Yod Chinsubhakul, CEO of LINE MAN Wongnai, during the Thailand Coffee Fest 2025, coffee shop sales are up, with same-store sales increasing by 5% year-on-year.

Specialty Coffee Under 100 Baht Gains Popularity

Specialty coffee shops offering quality brews at affordable prices (under 100 baht per cup) are seeing a clear surge in sales, especially in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Existing stores have reported a 46% sales growth, while those in provincial areas grew by 19%. This reflects a growing consumer demand for "good value for money" rather than luxury.

Despite a decline in the number of new coffee shops opening (from 7,000 last year to 5,000 this year), coffee shops are surviving at a higher rate than restaurants.