DBD backs Thai influencers in push for global market presence

The landscape of commerce has changed dramatically. One of the key factors influencing consumer purchasing decisions today is “influencers,” who play an essential role in driving the online market and e-commerce, both now and in the future.

The global creator industry is growing rapidly, with over 60 million content creators worldwide, generating an economic value of over US$20 billion annually. This highlights the power of content in motivating and connecting consumers with products effectively.

This is in line with the key mission of the Department of Business Development (DBD), which aims to promote and develop Thai entrepreneurs, enabling them to build brands, expand market channels, and enhance their competitiveness.

Particularly, the department is focused on encouraging entrepreneurs to leverage digital technologies and online media to generate sales and achieve sustainable growth.

The DBD, in collaboration with the Thai Influencers Association, is set to launch the major project "Kick Off to Promote Thai Influencers." This initiative aims to strengthen the role of influencers in elevating Thai local products to international standards, driving Thai community economies to become recognised both nationally and globally.