DBD backs Thai influencers in push for global market presence

The landscape of commerce has changed dramatically. One of the key factors influencing consumer purchasing decisions today is “influencers,” who play an essential role in driving the online market and e-commerce, both now and in the future.
The global creator industry is growing rapidly, with over 60 million content creators worldwide, generating an economic value of over US$20 billion annually. This highlights the power of content in motivating and connecting consumers with products effectively.
This is in line with the key mission of the Department of Business Development (DBD), which aims to promote and develop Thai entrepreneurs, enabling them to build brands, expand market channels, and enhance their competitiveness.
Particularly, the department is focused on encouraging entrepreneurs to leverage digital technologies and online media to generate sales and achieve sustainable growth.
The DBD, in collaboration with the Thai Influencers Association, is set to launch the major project "Kick Off to Promote Thai Influencers." This initiative aims to strengthen the role of influencers in elevating Thai local products to international standards, driving Thai community economies to become recognised both nationally and globally.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of DBD, revealed that the department has held discussions with the Thai Influencers Association to explore ways of promoting the Thai influencer industry for sustainable growth.
The association has previously focused on raising the standards of Thai influencers by establishing ethical guidelines and connecting influencers with businesses. They have organised training projects on product public relations, content production, and influencer marketing, while also pushing for opportunities for Thai influencers in international markets.
Poonpong continued that the association recognises the growth potential of the influencer profession, which currently has more than 3 million influencers across the country. The association is working to build networks and compile influencer data to strengthen the industry.
They also provide guidance on selecting influencers whose content aligns with products and recommend using micro-influencers, who have lower costs but can effectively target specific customer groups.
Additionally, they advise influencers to adapt to platform algorithms by using the “3 contents, 1 live” format to increase visibility and expand their reach.
Regarding future collaboration, the DBD and the association have discussed ways to support entrepreneurs at all levels, including community businesses, by utilising storytelling and influencer marketing to drive the country’s economy.