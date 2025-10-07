Thai Job Losses Fuel Rise of 'Mid-Life' Influencers

The economic climate, marked by rising redundancies and business downsizing, is forcing a shift in Thailand’s workforce, pushing many to embrace freelance careers as Content Creators and Influencers, according to a new report from tech firm Tellscore.
The data reveals a surprising demographic trend: a significant increase in creators aged 45 to 50 entering the digital sphere. This is primarily a survival tactic for those facing layoffs and unemployment, noted Suvita Charanwong, CEO and Co-founder of Tellscore.
The overall Thai creator and influencer market was valued at 45 billion baht in 2024. While still showing high growth, the rate has slowed to 15% this year, down from the typical 20%. Tellscore confirms that the "demise of the influencer" is a myth, though the Live-streaming segment may face replacement by AI.
Market Shift and AI Threat
The current state of the market, as reported by Krungthep Turakij's Savitree Rinwong, shows that the 45 billion baht market is slowing, but the trend of new entrants is accelerating.
"Last year saw the highest number of full-time creators and influencers globally. This year, the number is increasing again," said Suvita. "This isn't a good sign that the creator trend is simply arriving, but rather that people are losing jobs. The first profession they turn to is content creation, increasing the number, especially those aged 45-50, which has become evident over the last two years.”
Despite the local slowdown, the global market is expected to surge from 5.5 trillion baht to 16 trillion baht within five years, confirming that brands still heavily rely on influential figures.
However, the industry faces internal challenges. Suvita warned that the Live-streaming segment is vulnerable to being replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Since human creators cannot broadcast constantly, the sector will likely see the rise of AI avatars endorsed by the creator to maintain consumer trust.
Emerging Trends and Ethical Rules
Tellscore identified strong growth in niche content areas, driven by selective consumers:
News Creators: Consumers increasingly seek human analysis and opinion to summarise information, especially amid the rise of AI-generated content.
Pet Creators: Content related to pets continues to grow in popularity.
Longevity/Ageing: This sector is rapidly expanding, catering to the health and wellness needs of Thailand's ageing society.
A critical concern for the burgeoning number of news-focused creators is ethics and legal compliance.
Suvita stressed the need for strict adherence to the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) when featuring public figures or private citizens.
A "hard rule" has been established: AI-generated images must not be superimposed over disaster events, a practice deemed highly unethical and sensitive.
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, brands are becoming more cautious with their budgets.
Investment in influencers is changing, with more brands opting to buy the full content rights from creators to reuse the material or place their own advertisements, effectively turning the creator’s content into a brand asset.
The shift is also empowering micro-influencers and creators in niche segments, who are beginning to challenge the dominance of mega-influencers with millions of followers.