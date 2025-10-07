Thai Job Losses Fuel Rise of 'Mid-Life' Influencers

The economic climate, marked by rising redundancies and business downsizing, is forcing a shift in Thailand’s workforce, pushing many to embrace freelance careers as Content Creators and Influencers, according to a new report from tech firm Tellscore.

The data reveals a surprising demographic trend: a significant increase in creators aged 45 to 50 entering the digital sphere. This is primarily a survival tactic for those facing layoffs and unemployment, noted Suvita Charanwong, CEO and Co-founder of Tellscore.

The overall Thai creator and influencer market was valued at 45 billion baht in 2024. While still showing high growth, the rate has slowed to 15% this year, down from the typical 20%. Tellscore confirms that the "demise of the influencer" is a myth, though the Live-streaming segment may face replacement by AI.

Market Shift and AI Threat

The current state of the market, as reported by Krungthep Turakij's Savitree Rinwong, shows that the 45 billion baht market is slowing, but the trend of new entrants is accelerating.