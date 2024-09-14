Thai influencers receive widely varying incomes

Despite the varied income levels, Thailand's content-creator industry continues to expand rapidly. Businesses are increasingly choosing to market their products and services through influencers because of their effectiveness in reaching target audiences.

The high prevalence of internet usage and social media in Thailand contributes to the growth of the influencer market. With an internet penetration rate of 89.5% and more than 50 million social-media users, Thailand has a large and engaged online population.

Suvita noted that the influencer market in Thailand is far from saturated, as verbal communication remains highly influential. However, she observed that the market is evolving, with some influencers transitioning to e-commerce or focusing solely on content creation.

Based on their follower count, Thai influencers can be categorised into: