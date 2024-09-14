Thai influencers receive widely varying incomes

The income of Thai influencers can vary significantly, ranging from 3,000 to 100,000 baht per post depending on their level of influence on social-media platforms, according to Suvita Charanwong, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tellscore.

Despite the varied income levels, Thailand's content-creator industry continues to expand rapidly. Businesses are increasingly choosing to market their products and services through influencers because of their effectiveness in reaching target audiences.

The high prevalence of internet usage and social media in Thailand contributes to the growth of the influencer market. With an internet penetration rate of 89.5% and more than 50 million social-media users, Thailand has a large and engaged online population.

Suvita noted that the influencer market in Thailand is far from saturated, as verbal communication remains highly influential. However, she observed that the market is evolving, with some influencers transitioning to e-commerce or focusing solely on content creation.

Based on their follower count, Thai influencers can be categorised into:

  • Nano-influencers: 1,000-10,000 followers (3,000-5,000 baht per post)
  • Micro-influencers: 10,000-50,000 followers (5,000-10,000 baht per post)
  • Mid-tier influencers: 50,000-500,000 followers (10,000-30,000 baht per post)
  • Macro-influencers: 500,000-1 million followers (30,000-100,000 baht per post)
     

Popular platforms for influencer marketing in Thailand include TikTok, YouTube and Facebook. Short videos, typically lasting 1.50 to two minutes, are particularly effective in capturing audience attention and driving engagement.

The content-creator landscape in Thailand is evolving, with three main trends emerging:

  • News creators: Influencers who create content based on news and current events.
  • Educational content creators: Influencers who focus on educational and scientific topics.
  • Family content creators: Influencers who create content featuring their families, attracting a growing audience.

The increasing popularity of these content creators reflects the changing preferences of Thai consumers and the growing influence of social media in shaping consumer behaviour, the Tellscore CEO said.
 

