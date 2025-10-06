Thailand Influencer Awards 2025 Champions Creator Economy Amid AI Revolution

Thailand's rapidly expanding creator economy, valued at 45 billion baht in 2024, is set to receive a major boost as the Thailand Influencer Awards 2025 returns to recognise outstanding influencers, creators, and innovative brand campaigns that are reshaping the nation's digital landscape.

Organised by Tellscore, the influencer marketing analytics platform, this year's awards ceremony will take place under the theme "Creators of Change – Creators Change the World, Making Waves."

The event has secured backing from major partners including Thai Life Insurance and ICONSIAM, alongside support from government agencies and leading corporations.

The initiative comes as Thailand's creator and influencer market shows robust growth trajectories, mirroring global trends that saw the worldwide market exceed 5.5 trillion baht in 2024.

Industry analysts project the global market could surge to 16 trillion baht by 2029, with average annual growth rates of 15–20 per cent, according to the study "Futures of Content Creators in Thailand 2035".

Personal Branding: The Answer to AI Disruption

Suvita Charanwong, CEO and co-founder of Tellscore, emphasised that creators face a critical juncture as artificial intelligence reshapes content production.

The key to survival, she argued, lies in creator-led branding that transcends simple differentiation.