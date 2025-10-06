Thailand Influencer Awards 2025 Champions Creator Economy Amid AI Revolution

Thailand's rapidly expanding creator economy, valued at 45 billion baht in 2024, is set to receive a major boost as the Thailand Influencer Awards 2025 returns to recognise outstanding influencers, creators, and innovative brand campaigns that are reshaping the nation's digital landscape.
Organised by Tellscore, the influencer marketing analytics platform, this year's awards ceremony will take place under the theme "Creators of Change – Creators Change the World, Making Waves."
The event has secured backing from major partners including Thai Life Insurance and ICONSIAM, alongside support from government agencies and leading corporations.
The initiative comes as Thailand's creator and influencer market shows robust growth trajectories, mirroring global trends that saw the worldwide market exceed 5.5 trillion baht in 2024.
Industry analysts project the global market could surge to 16 trillion baht by 2029, with average annual growth rates of 15–20 per cent, according to the study "Futures of Content Creators in Thailand 2035".
Personal Branding: The Answer to AI Disruption
Suvita Charanwong, CEO and co-founder of Tellscore, emphasised that creators face a critical juncture as artificial intelligence reshapes content production.
The key to survival, she argued, lies in creator-led branding that transcends simple differentiation.
"The path forward is to coexist with AI in creative ways," Suvita explained. "This includes influencers developing their own AI avatars to produce short-form content once or twice weekly, or using AI as a tool to strengthen brand building. However, transparency is essential – making it clear when content is AI-generated to avoid confusing consumers."
She stressed that this year's dominant trend centres on "telling stories with a human connection" – communicating what brands represent, the value they deliver to consumers, and highlighting how influencers and creators engage with their communities.
To deepen audience engagement, integrating online-to-offline (O2O) marketing strategies through events, workshops, and concerts has become vital.
"Creators are no longer merely producers of entertainment content," Suvita said. "They have become sources of inspiration and knowledge, as well as key drivers of economic and social progress, enabling people to discover new opportunities."
Platform Evolution and Emerging Opportunities
The competitive landscape of social platforms continues to evolve rapidly. TikTok maintains strong momentum, whilst YouTube is reshaping its strategy with long-form content and partnerships with e-commerce platforms to push further into social commerce.
Instagram remains crucial for trendsetters, particularly through Stories, which generate high engagement.
Amongst emerging platforms, Lemon8 is gaining popularity with Gen Z through its simple, fast content formats, whilst XiaoHongShu is rapidly expanding its market presence in Thailand and across ASEAN, creating opportunities for bilingual creators fluent in both English and Chinese.
Suvita highlighted the rainbow economy as one of the most promising opportunities, with LGBTQ+ creators leveraging Thailand's openness and embrace of diversity.
"Brands collaborating with these creators not only gain commercial benefits but also build emotional connections and trust with Gen Z and Millennial consumers, who place a premium on trust, authenticity, and inclusion," she noted.
However, she cautioned that adaptation will be crucial.
"This market will certainly continue to grow despite global economic volatility, but the path ahead will not be easy. Creators and brands must adapt quickly, paying close attention to global geopolitics and regional opportunities, particularly within ASEAN. They should also begin producing content in English or Chinese to tap international markets, where demand is shifting rapidly from awareness to conversion, with increasingly complex and diverse KPIs. Those who adapt will be the ones who survive."
Making Social Media Meaningful
In a strategic partnership, Tellscore has joined forces with Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited to launch the "Make Social Media Meaningful" campaign, which encourages the creation and sharing of positive stories that transform social media into a space of inspiration and value.
Thitima Liangpanich, senior vice president of Thai Life Insurance, explained the company's motivation: "Our mission is to be a brand that inspires society to recognise the value of love and the value of life. Over the years, we have acted as a content creator through advertising campaigns that consistently reflect these themes across multiple dimensions."
The latest campaign invites online communities and creators to share meaningful stories from their own lives, aiming to reduce the spread of meaningless content.
"Today, everyone can be a creator. Each individual brings unique, diverse, and valuable charm, talent, and perspectives on life," Thitima said.
For this year's awards, Thai Life Insurance has introduced a special category, "Best Meaningful Content by Thai Life Insurance", recognising creators who produce content with genuine impact and value for society.
Five winners will each receive a cash prize of 50,000 baht, along with a trophy presented on stage – marking the first collaboration between Thai Life Insurance and Tellscore to promote meaningful storytelling.
Industry-Wide Support
ICONSIAM, serving as the venue for this year's event, has demonstrated its commitment to the creator economy.
Suma Wongphan, executive vice president of marketing at ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., noted that a significant share of the company's marketing is driven by content creators and influencers.
"Our support for the Thailand Influencer Awards 2025 not only promotes the role of creators in inspiring society and driving the creative economy as part of Thailand's soft power, but also provides a space where everyone can come together to celebrate success," Suma said. "We believe this event will serve as an important platform to elevate Thai creators, helping them raise standards and achieve sustainable recognition on the international stage."
Government backing further underscores the sector's strategic importance.
Dr Warin Ratchananusorn, acting senior executive vice president at the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), emphasised that creators and influencers have evolved beyond entertainment to play vital roles in sharing knowledge, developing skills to support businesses, and driving social impact.
"Creators play a vital role in driving Thailand's economy across multiple sectors – from advancing the creative economy, which has led to new careers, businesses, and a workforce suited to the digital age, to supporting Thai entrepreneurs, particularly SMEs and local brands, through social commerce," Dr Warin explained. "In addition, creators contribute significantly to tourism, arts and entertainment, and Thailand's soft power by producing content that reflects the nation's identity and unique charm to audiences worldwide."
The initiative has garnered support from leading organisations including the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), Grab, Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited, Bangkok University, Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. (CP Group), Pet Protect Food Co., Ltd. (Kaniva brand), and G–Yu Creative Co., Ltd., organiser of Japan Expo Thailand.
This collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and strategic partners highlights a united effort to elevate Thailand's influencer industry to international standards, establishing the sector as a sustainable driver of the nation's digital economy, society, and culture.
Award results can be followed at www.thailandinfluencerawards.com or facebook.com/tellscore.