Thailand tightens tax rules for influencers



The Thai Revenue Department has issued a clear directive to the nation’s expanding digital sector, especially online retailers, e-commerce businesses and social-media influencers, about the necessity of paying taxes.

Pinsai Suraswadi, the department’s director-general, said that many young earners, including e-commerce vendors, influencers and product reviewers, have never filed income tax returns. He added that the department has the authority to audit records of up to five years back, and failure to file taxes can lead to significant penalties. However, he said, filing errors can be corrected.

Suvita Charanwong, CEO of Tellscore, also underscored the scale of the issue, noting that Thailand’s digital workforce comprises about 9 million people, 7 million of whom operate as freelancers.