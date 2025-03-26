Thailand tightens tax rules for influencers

The Thai Revenue Department has issued a clear directive to the nation’s expanding digital sector, especially online retailers, e-commerce businesses and social-media influencers, about the necessity of paying taxes.
Pinsai Suraswadi, the department’s director-general, said that many young earners, including e-commerce vendors, influencers and product reviewers, have never filed income tax returns. He added that the department has the authority to audit records of up to five years back, and failure to file taxes can lead to significant penalties. However, he said, filing errors can be corrected.
Suvita Charanwong, CEO of Tellscore, also underscored the scale of the issue, noting that Thailand’s digital workforce comprises about 9 million people, 7 million of whom operate as freelancers.
“I agree with the Revenue Department that influencers and content creators, upon reaching their stipulated income threshold, must declare their earnings and fulfil their tax liabilities,” she said. “It’s likely that a significant number are not meeting these obligations.”
Tellscore’s market analysis revealed a tiered structure of influencers in Thailand:
“It is imperative that influencers and content creators comply with tax laws,” Suvita said. “Scrutiny should also extend to foreign influencers operating within Thailand, who earn from Thai businesses through online platforms. They, too, should be subject to Thai tax regulations.”
The influencer and content creator industry, valued at 45 billion baht, is expected to expand by over 20% in 2025. Despite economic headwinds, businesses are increasingly relying on influencer marketing to drive sales, given its direct access to target demographics and measurable impact.
"This sector is experiencing exponential growth," Suvita said. "The government should ensure tax compliance, particularly among freelancers. As incomes rise, many may consider formalising their businesses as legal entities, which would facilitate long-term growth."
The advertising sector, contributing nearly 100 billion baht to the economy, also underscores the importance of tax compliance.
Vanchana Jitkarnngarn, president of SAMA Thailand and chief strategy officer at Chamni’s Eye, noted that proper tax contributions build trust and collaboration within the industry.
The Strategic Asia Marketing Alliance (SAMA), a regional network comprising 16 leading Thai agencies, along with counterparts in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, aims to standardise industry practices and facilitate international expansion for Thai businesses.
"SAMA serves as a 'house of experts,' fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange," Vanchana explained. "Members include Tellscore, Chamni's Eyes, Moonshot, and Nobik Pingpung. We aim to create a robust ecosystem for Thai agencies and streamline international expansion for Thai businesses."
Industry stakeholders, meanwhile, urge the government to bolster infrastructure, provide affordable technology access and support participation in international trade fairs to further stimulate the sector’s growth.