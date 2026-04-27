AIS SPORT ACADEMY aims to grow Thailand’s sports economy

Three pillars: opportunity, knowledge and professionalism

Saichon Submakudom, chief corporate communication officer at AIS, said the academy was built on the view that sport is more than competition, and is also a powerful industry and community.

She said AIS SPORT ACADEMY would operate under three key pillars: opportunity, by creating platforms to develop quality people for the industry; knowledge, by transferring world-class skills; and professionalism, by supporting sustainable career growth.

“We believe the sport economy is important. Around sport, there are not only athletes and coaches, but also commentators, clubs, fans, equipment businesses and many related careers,” Saichon said.

She said AIS had therefore brought together its partners to create long-term learning opportunities in sport and help people develop wider career pathways connected to the industry.

Germany training and Chula scholarships

AIS has formed strategic partnerships with Chulalongkorn University, the Bundesliga and the Football Association of Thailand to select young Thai footballers for advanced training in Germany.

The project will also provide education scholarships for selected youth players to study at Chulalongkorn University Demonstration School.

AIS said the cooperation reflects an integrated approach to sport, education and opportunity, ensuring that young Thai athletes do not have to choose between pursuing sporting excellence and maintaining a strong academic foundation.

Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, said the word “academy” reflects a long-term mission, while universities today must go beyond conventional education and help create long-term knowledge.

“Sport should not be only sport. The question is how we can turn it into an academy, a learning centre and a centre for transferring knowledge,” Wilert said.

He said many athletes face uncertainty after their competitive careers end, and that institutions must help them carry their skills into future professions.

“We often celebrate Olympic medals and victories, but an academy should also care for athletes in the long term, whether they win or lose,” he said.

Wilert added that the cooperation between AIS, Bundesliga Asia Pacific and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Sports Science would open an important door for people to see that athletes can remain involved in sport throughout their lives in many different forms.

Bundesliga sees strong potential in Thai football

Mano Nhouvannasak, head of strategic projects at Bundesliga Asia Pacific, said the Bundesliga has developed its Bundesliga Dream programme since 2022 as part of its international strategy, focusing on youth development, real experience and long-term impact.

He said Thailand has strong potential because of its passionate fans, talented players, infrastructure and people working within the football system.

“Our role is to support and elevate what is already there. That is why the partnership with AIS is very important for us,” Mano said.

He said AIS has strong local vision, reach and engagement, which aligns with the Bundesliga’s focus on youth development and community engagement.

Mano said the addition of Chulalongkorn University gives the programme a more holistic dimension by connecting football with education and personal development.

“If you bring AIS SPORT ACADEMY and Bundesliga together, you create something stronger,” he said. “With the right exposure and the right partnership, we strongly believe Thai football can close the gap with Japan and Korea in the future.”

He added that the ultimate dream would be to see more Thai players competing in the Bundesliga in front of full stadiums.

FA Thailand backs grassroots development

Charnwit Polcheewin, vice president of the Football Association of Thailand, thanked AIS for helping broadcast football to audiences nationwide and for supporting the development of G-License coaches.

He said strong grassroots development is essential to the future of Thai football.

“If the foundation of football is not strong, there is no way forward. AIS has already created opportunities and is now working to expand them nationwide,” Charnwit said.

He said the partnership with Chulalongkorn University and the Bundesliga would help strengthen the sport economy and support the wider sports industry.

“If Chula represents learning and the Bundesliga represents playing, FA Thailand will coordinate everything. With these three groups working together and AIS as the supporter, I believe Thai football reaching the international and global level is not beyond our dreams,” he said.

More programmes to follow

AIS said AIS SPORT ACADEMY will continue to expand practical initiatives with its partners. These activities will go beyond competitions and serve as platforms for development, knowledge exchange and industry upgrading from grassroots level to international standards.

The company said it has already launched football and basketball clinics, training programmes for physical education teachers to improve coaching standards, and a talent discovery programme for next-generation sports commentators.

AIS said the official launch of AIS SPORT ACADEMY marks an important step in using its digital infrastructure and experience in human capital development to support sustainable growth in Thailand’s sports industry.