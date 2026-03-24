AIS Partners with Bundesliga to Announce Strategic Partnership, Securing 3-Year Live Broadcast Rights and Driving the Future of Thai Football

Mr. Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International, stated, “The Bundesliga has long been a home for Asian talent, from Witthaya Laohakul to current Thailand international Nicholas Mickelson and FC Bayern München newcomer Maycon Cardozo. Through our partnership with AIS, we’re bringing the excitement of the Bundesliga even closer to Thai fans — making it easier than ever to follow every match, wherever they are and whenever they want to watch. Eight million fans in Thailand follow the Bundesliga, and more than half stay up to watch the matches live despite the time difference. That passion is incredible. Together with AIS, we want to make sure Thai fans never miss a moment of Football As It's Meant To Be.”

Beyond being the official broadcaster, AIS is also preparing to launch proactive collaborations with the Bundesliga under the "Future Collaboration" mission to elevate Thai football in multiple dimensions. These include The Bundesliga Dream Thailand project: moving forward for the 4th consecutive year to provide talented Thai youth with the opportunity to travel to train and gain experience at the academies of leading clubs in Germany, The Bundesliga Coaching Clinic project: transferring world-class knowledge and training standards to football personnel in Thailand; and the opportunity to bring Bundesliga clubs to visit Thailand to create highly exclusive experiences and expand the German football fan base in Thailand in the future.

The Bundesliga is considered one of Europe's top-tier leagues, outstanding for its fast, aggressive attacking game and a high number of goals per match. It is led by giant clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. Currently, the Bundesliga has a fan base of over 8 million in Thailand, with more than half watching live broadcasts regularly. Furthermore, the interest of Thai fans has surged from following Nicholas Mickelson, the Thai national team player plying his trade with SV 07 Elversberg in Bundesliga 2. This reinforces that the German league is an open stage for Asian players, as players like Daichi Kamada and Lee Jae-sung have already made their names. In addition, Maycon Cardozo, a Brazilian rising star, has been a fan favorite in Thailand. Although he is fully Brazilian, he grew up playing football in Thailand from a young age before earning the opportunity to join a youth development program in Germany. Earlier this March, he signed an official contract with top club Bayern Munich and made his debut for the team in the same week.

Get ready! Count down to the screen-shattering excitement of the German football world, with the most aggressive, fast-paced, and thrilling playing style in Europe. True football fans must not miss it! Join in experiencing world-class football with the Bundesliga for 3 full seasons, exclusively, in crystal clear quality, packed with every match live. Watch anywhere, anytime via the AIS PLAY application and the AIS PLAYBOX. The excitement starts together this August!