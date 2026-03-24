AIS Partners with Bundesliga to Announce Strategic Partnership, Securing 3-Year Live Broadcast Rights and Driving the Future of Thai Football

Becoming "The New Home of Bundesliga in Thailand", AIS will officially be the exclusive broadcaster of "Bundesliga", on its streaming platform in Thailand AIS PLAY. Under a 3-year contract (starting from the 2026/27 to 2028/29 seasons), this move goes "beyond just broadcasting." It is a collaboration to elevate and drive the ecosystem of Thai football, strengthening it from the grassroots level. This reinforces AIS' vision that, in addition to delivering world-class sports content, the company serves as a vital gear in sustainably pushing the potential of Thai youth players to the international stage.
German football fans will be able to watch live broadcasts of Germany's top-tier league via AIS PLAY, Thailand's leading video streaming service and sports content provider. Serving as the most comprehensive sports hub with the strategy "All Complete, Every Sport on a Single Platform", it covers world-class sports content including Golf (PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour), NFL American Football, NBA Basketball, and ATP Tour Tennis, among others. AIS PLAY also offer subscription packages for the Premier League 2025/26 through the platforms, reinforcing AIS PLAY as a comprehensive destination for sports in Thailand. Fans will be able to watch all 9 Bundesliga matches on every matchday, kicking off on August 22, 2026, with the "Franz Beckenbauer Supercup" which will feature a clash between the Bundesliga champion and the DFB-Pokal champion from the 2025/26 season.
Mr. Pratthana Leelapanang, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, stated, "A key goal of AIS is to advance the development of intelligent national infrastructure alongside upgrading various Intelligent Platforms, particularly in entertainment, to deliver superior experiences to Thai people. In the past, we have secured broadcasting rights and formed strategic partnerships with several world-class sports organizations to bring the best content to everyone's screens. The Bundesliga is recognized as one of the top 5 leagues in Europe. We recognize the Bundesliga is defined by its unique DNA : fast-paced, aggressive attacking football paired with the intense passion of the fans. This aligns with our vision of elevating the national sports scene to foster tangible growth in Thai sports. Therefore, we are moving forward to join hands and work together strategically with Bundesliga International in a full-scale manner. This collaboration covers exclusive live broadcasting for a long-term period of 3 seasons to reinforce being 'The New Home of Bundesliga in Thailand' on AIS PLAY. More importantly, we also look further toward elevating the Thai sports scene while strengthening the ecosystem of Thai football from the grassroots. We aim to do this by providing opportunities for youth and personnel in the football industry to learn and grow sustainably alongside world-class standards."
Mr. Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International, stated, “The Bundesliga has long been a home for Asian talent, from Witthaya Laohakul to current Thailand international Nicholas Mickelson and FC Bayern München newcomer Maycon Cardozo. Through our partnership with AIS, we’re bringing the excitement of the Bundesliga even closer to Thai fans — making it easier than ever to follow every match, wherever they are and whenever they want to watch. Eight million fans in Thailand follow the Bundesliga, and more than half stay up to watch the matches live despite the time difference. That passion is incredible. Together with AIS, we want to make sure Thai fans never miss a moment of Football As It's Meant To Be.”
Beyond being the official broadcaster, AIS is also preparing to launch proactive collaborations with the Bundesliga under the "Future Collaboration" mission to elevate Thai football in multiple dimensions. These include The Bundesliga Dream Thailand project: moving forward for the 4th consecutive year to provide talented Thai youth with the opportunity to travel to train and gain experience at the academies of leading clubs in Germany, The Bundesliga Coaching Clinic project: transferring world-class knowledge and training standards to football personnel in Thailand; and the opportunity to bring Bundesliga clubs to visit Thailand to create highly exclusive experiences and expand the German football fan base in Thailand in the future.
The Bundesliga is considered one of Europe's top-tier leagues, outstanding for its fast, aggressive attacking game and a high number of goals per match. It is led by giant clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. Currently, the Bundesliga has a fan base of over 8 million in Thailand, with more than half watching live broadcasts regularly. Furthermore, the interest of Thai fans has surged from following Nicholas Mickelson, the Thai national team player plying his trade with SV 07 Elversberg in Bundesliga 2. This reinforces that the German league is an open stage for Asian players, as players like Daichi Kamada and Lee Jae-sung have already made their names. In addition, Maycon Cardozo, a Brazilian rising star, has been a fan favorite in Thailand. Although he is fully Brazilian, he grew up playing football in Thailand from a young age before earning the opportunity to join a youth development program in Germany. Earlier this March, he signed an official contract with top club Bayern Munich and made his debut for the team in the same week.
Get ready! Count down to the screen-shattering excitement of the German football world, with the most aggressive, fast-paced, and thrilling playing style in Europe. True football fans must not miss it! Join in experiencing world-class football with the Bundesliga for 3 full seasons, exclusively, in crystal clear quality, packed with every match live. Watch anywhere, anytime via the AIS PLAY application and the AIS PLAYBOX. The excitement starts together this August!