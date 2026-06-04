Central Northville to redefine North Bangkok’s retail landscape

Central Pattana Plc will launch Central Northville, the largest new mixed-use development in North Bangkok and Nonthaburi, on July 3, 2026, positioning the project as “The New District of North Bangkok.”
The project represents an investment of more than 4.5 billion baht and spans over 59 rai, with a total gross building area of 210,000 square metres. It will introduce a new retail experience through what the company describes as Thailand’s first biophilic design concept, integrating nature with urban living to support wellbeing, longevity and more sustainable lifestyles.
The development will also include a residential condominium project scheduled for 2027, completing its mixed-use ecosystem under Central Pattana’s vision of “A Future-Led Ecosystem”.
The company says the project is designed to improve quality of life, stimulate economic activity and support the future growth of North Bangkok.
Transforming Rattanathibet into Northville District
Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of Central Pattana Plc, described Nonthaburi as a high-potential city with strong growth in urban expansion, purchasing power and population quality.
He noted that the province serves as a secondary city supporting Bangkok’s growth, with the country’s second-highest population density after the capital. Nonthaburi’s gross provincial product ranks eighth nationwide, exceeding 405.29 billion baht a year, while average per capita income stands at 213,992 baht per person per year, driven by retail, manufacturing and healthcare.
Major infrastructure projects linking Nonthaburi with northern Bangkok have also turned the province into a key strategic growth area and a base for high-income urban families seeking quality and balanced urban living.
The project aligns with Nonthaburi’s 2023-2027 provincial development plan, which aims to raise the province’s status as a liveable city, promote the creative economy and support its future development into a smart city.
Rattanathibet’s high-purchasing-power catchment
Wuttikiat Techamongklapiwat, chief operating officer of Central Pattana Plc, said the company has long recognised Nonthaburi’s potential as a crucial part of the outer ring road area, serving as both a gateway and satellite city.
He noted that Nonthaburi is already home to four Central shopping centres across key locations: Central Westgate, Central WestVille, Central Chaengwattana and the latest project, Central Northville.
Wuttikiat compared Nonthaburi’s growth model with major global cities such as London and Tokyo, citing its diverse retail infrastructure located within a few kilometres of dense residential communities. The area serves more than 1.8 million people, including non-registered residents.
Central Pattana sees Northville as a potential mega hub in four key dimensions.
“Central Pattana recognised the potential of the Rattanathibet area to become the ‘centre of the centre’ of Nonthaburi, and therefore opened Central Rattanathibet in 2003,” Wuttikiat said.
“This gave us the confidence to create a major transformation by developing Central Northville, upgrading and expanding the lifestyle offering to match that of the city centre.”
He added that every stage of the development had been carefully planned around longevity and long-term wellbeing, with the aim of creating a “Centre of Life” that serves all generations.
Where nature meets urban lifestyle
Central Pattana’s in-depth focus group research in the Rattanathibet area found that local customers have high purchasing power and are looking for a new type of urban lifestyle and recreational space.
The company also pointed to pressures faced by urban residents, including accumulated stress, limited time for exercise, PM2.5 pollution and declining green space in the province. Central Northville is therefore being developed as a “Green Node” and a new lung for the community.
The concept reflects global trends in which city residents increasingly prioritise green space, longevity, wellbeing, social connection and multi-generational lifestyles.
Central Pattana said the project follows the model of world-class developments such as The Hyundai Seoul in South Korea and Changi Airport in Singapore, both of which feature large indoor garden spaces.
Juthatham Chirathivat, head of business and design development at Central Pattana Plc, said the project builds on the success of the company’s “Ville Series”.
Central EastVille was introduced as Thailand’s first semi-outdoor, pet-friendly lifestyle mall, while Central WestVille set a new benchmark with its low-carbon mall concept. Central Northville, she added, is the next milestone and will serve as “The New District of North Bangkok”.
Developed under a biophilic design concept, Central Northville will introduce what the company describes as Thailand’s first fully biophilic indoor garden.
The design brings nature into everyday spaces to help visitors relax, reduce stress and inspire creativity. It is also intended to encourage social interaction and create a distinctive urban experience, giving people more reasons to spend time within the development, connect with others and share meaningful experiences.
The project integrates natural light, water features, organic forms and natural materials, with carefully selected greenery designed to improve indoor air quality throughout the shopping centre.
Juthatham noted that the concept has been incorporated into every stage of development, from master planning to landscape design and tree placement, ensuring that nature can grow alongside the project itself.
The development is designed to meet the changing needs of urban residents and multi-generational lifestyles, combining relaxation, fitness, outdoor living and community engagement in one destination.
Thailand’s first outdoor-inspired indoor shopping centre
Central Northville is positioned as Thailand’s first shopping centre to use an outdoor-in-indoor concept, integrating real atmosphere and climate into its architecture to create harmony between nature and the building.
A key feature is the Urban Oasis Façade, a tropical contemporary design that blends nature, water, sunlight and urban life.
The façade incorporates vertical fins that wrap around the building, adding visual depth, softening the scale of the structure and filtering sunlight. Real trees and water features are also used to help create a microclimate and reduce temperatures around the building.
The project is built around five design inspirations.
The development will feature six highlight zones.
Central Northville has already won recognition before its opening, securing a place in the Top 10 Developers category at the regional Hubexo Asia Awards 2025.
More than 300 downtown brands
Central Pattana says Central Northville marks a shift away from shopping centre development based mainly on size or store numbers towards a model centred on wellbeing, mindfulness, longevity, nature and community.
The company says this direction aligns with the Global Consumer: ICSC x McKinsey 2026 report, which found that consumers across generations increasingly prioritise dining, wellness and community-driven experiences.
It believes shopping centres must now evolve into spaces that support both physical and mental wellbeing, in line with the view that “health is the new wealth”.
Central Northville will bring together more than 300 downtown brands, with up to 80% of them new to the area. The tenant mix will cover sports entertainment venues, future lifestyle retail, food lifestyle destinations and leading lifestyle brands for all generations.
“Central Northville is not merely a shopping centre. It is a new concept developed by Central Pattana to respond to the way modern urban residents live,” Nattakit said.
“What we are doing is taking shopping centre development to another level. It is no longer only a place to shop or a one-stop service destination. It is a place designed to improve people’s quality of life.”
Nonthaburi governor sees new economic driver
Chestha Mosikarat, governor of Nonthaburi, said Central Pattana’s decision to develop a Central shopping centre in the province reflected its confidence in Nonthaburi’s potential, particularly in purchasing power and urban growth.
He said the project also reflected the province’s long-term development and the improvement of quality of life for local residents.
Chestha believes Central Northville will become an important project that helps fulfil the potential of Nonthaburi and surrounding provinces through a modern urban development concept that combines lifestyle, nature and the way new-generation families live.
“On behalf of the people of Nonthaburi, I am confident that, with Central Pattana’s expertise and experience, this project will not only become a new lifestyle centre for Nonthaburi residents, but also serve as a key driver of the province’s economy, investment and employment in the future,” he said.