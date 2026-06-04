Central Northville to redefine North Bangkok’s retail landscape





Rattanathibet’s high-purchasing-power catchment

Wuttikiat Techamongklapiwat, chief operating officer of Central Pattana Plc, said the company has long recognised Nonthaburi’s potential as a crucial part of the outer ring road area, serving as both a gateway and satellite city.

He noted that Nonthaburi is already home to four Central shopping centres across key locations: Central Westgate, Central WestVille, Central Chaengwattana and the latest project, Central Northville.

Wuttikiat compared Nonthaburi’s growth model with major global cities such as London and Tokyo, citing its diverse retail infrastructure located within a few kilometres of dense residential communities. The area serves more than 1.8 million people, including non-registered residents.

Central Pattana sees Northville as a potential mega hub in four key dimensions.

The first is connectivity. The area is linked by the MRT Purple Line from Bang Yai to Bang Sue, the Pink Line from Khae Rai to Min Buri and the future Brown Line. Rattanathibet is also close to major roads including Tiwanon Road, Ngamwongwan Road and the Si Rat Expressway, as well as the M81 Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway, which begins at the Bang Yai Interchange and connects with Rattanathibet Road and Kanchanaphisek Road.



The second is residential strength. The catchment area contains more than 125 residential projects with a combined market value of over 90 billion baht, with more than 55% of them in the high-end to luxury segments.



The third is its role as an education, healthcare and government hub. The area is surrounded by 136 leading educational institutions and international schools, 18 hospitals including Kasemrad International Hospital and Nonthavej Hospital, and more than 15 major government agencies, including the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Commerce, the Government Lottery Office and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.



The fourth is cultural tourism, with unique cultural and economic assets such as Koh Kret and well-known local products including Nonthaburi durian.

“Central Pattana recognised the potential of the Rattanathibet area to become the ‘centre of the centre’ of Nonthaburi, and therefore opened Central Rattanathibet in 2003,” Wuttikiat said.

“This gave us the confidence to create a major transformation by developing Central Northville, upgrading and expanding the lifestyle offering to match that of the city centre.”

He added that every stage of the development had been carefully planned around longevity and long-term wellbeing, with the aim of creating a “Centre of Life” that serves all generations.

Where nature meets urban lifestyle

Central Pattana’s in-depth focus group research in the Rattanathibet area found that local customers have high purchasing power and are looking for a new type of urban lifestyle and recreational space.

The company also pointed to pressures faced by urban residents, including accumulated stress, limited time for exercise, PM2.5 pollution and declining green space in the province. Central Northville is therefore being developed as a “Green Node” and a new lung for the community.

The concept reflects global trends in which city residents increasingly prioritise green space, longevity, wellbeing, social connection and multi-generational lifestyles.

Central Pattana said the project follows the model of world-class developments such as The Hyundai Seoul in South Korea and Changi Airport in Singapore, both of which feature large indoor garden spaces.

Juthatham Chirathivat, head of business and design development at Central Pattana Plc, said the project builds on the success of the company’s “Ville Series”.

Central EastVille was introduced as Thailand’s first semi-outdoor, pet-friendly lifestyle mall, while Central WestVille set a new benchmark with its low-carbon mall concept. Central Northville, she added, is the next milestone and will serve as “The New District of North Bangkok”.

Developed under a biophilic design concept, Central Northville will introduce what the company describes as Thailand’s first fully biophilic indoor garden.

The design brings nature into everyday spaces to help visitors relax, reduce stress and inspire creativity. It is also intended to encourage social interaction and create a distinctive urban experience, giving people more reasons to spend time within the development, connect with others and share meaningful experiences.

The project integrates natural light, water features, organic forms and natural materials, with carefully selected greenery designed to improve indoor air quality throughout the shopping centre.

Juthatham noted that the concept has been incorporated into every stage of development, from master planning to landscape design and tree placement, ensuring that nature can grow alongside the project itself.

The development is designed to meet the changing needs of urban residents and multi-generational lifestyles, combining relaxation, fitness, outdoor living and community engagement in one destination.

Thailand’s first outdoor-inspired indoor shopping centre

Central Northville is positioned as Thailand’s first shopping centre to use an outdoor-in-indoor concept, integrating real atmosphere and climate into its architecture to create harmony between nature and the building.

A key feature is the Urban Oasis Façade, a tropical contemporary design that blends nature, water, sunlight and urban life.

The façade incorporates vertical fins that wrap around the building, adding visual depth, softening the scale of the structure and filtering sunlight. Real trees and water features are also used to help create a microclimate and reduce temperatures around the building.

The project is built around five design inspirations.

Plant forms the heart of the project, inspired by forests, clouds and rain, and surrounds the dining area where nature becomes part of the experience.



Earth reflects daily life through the Everyday Lifestyle Eatery zone, ranging from premium grocery to all-day FoodVille.



Stone represents energy and balance through the Sports Fashion & Multi-Sports Activities zone, designed for active lifestyles across generations.



Wood draws inspiration from wooden houses that connect people and spaces, expressed through the Lifestyle Tech & Specialty zone.



Light is inspired by the first light of day and appears in the Morning Market zone, designed as a morning meeting point.

The development will feature six highlight zones.

The Clouds is an indoor forest of more than 500 square metres, filled with living sculptural elements at the heart of the shopping centre. Real trees have been planted since construction began, with skylight design calculated to support natural growth.



The Hill is a community space for new-generation lifestyles, including a co-working area, film screenings, live music and talk sessions, with a large screen designed to create the feeling of watching a film in a garden.



Tree Grove is designed as a forest retreat for relaxation, using birdsong and flowing water to create a calming, nature-like atmosphere.



Stone Atrium will serve as the central hall, featuring a large digital screen for events and showcases by fashion, lifestyle and sports brands.



Playville is an outdoor active lifestyle space for all visitors. It includes a 550-metre children’s playground decorated with a large grizzly bear, symbolising the abundance of forest life, as well as The Fountain, a water-play space.



PetVille is a 235-square-metre destination for pet lovers, including a pet park, grooming services and pet wellness facilities. The urban park will also include activity areas for aerobics and lifestyle events, along with a 450-metre jogging track where dogs can run alongside their owners.

Central Northville has already won recognition before its opening, securing a place in the Top 10 Developers category at the regional Hubexo Asia Awards 2025.

More than 300 downtown brands

Central Pattana says Central Northville marks a shift away from shopping centre development based mainly on size or store numbers towards a model centred on wellbeing, mindfulness, longevity, nature and community.

The company says this direction aligns with the Global Consumer: ICSC x McKinsey 2026 report, which found that consumers across generations increasingly prioritise dining, wellness and community-driven experiences.

It believes shopping centres must now evolve into spaces that support both physical and mental wellbeing, in line with the view that “health is the new wealth”.

Central Northville will bring together more than 300 downtown brands, with up to 80% of them new to the area. The tenant mix will cover sports entertainment venues, future lifestyle retail, food lifestyle destinations and leading lifestyle brands for all generations.

“Central Northville is not merely a shopping centre. It is a new concept developed by Central Pattana to respond to the way modern urban residents live,” Nattakit said.

“What we are doing is taking shopping centre development to another level. It is no longer only a place to shop or a one-stop service destination. It is a place designed to improve people’s quality of life.”

Nonthaburi governor sees new economic driver

Chestha Mosikarat, governor of Nonthaburi, said Central Pattana’s decision to develop a Central shopping centre in the province reflected its confidence in Nonthaburi’s potential, particularly in purchasing power and urban growth.

He said the project also reflected the province’s long-term development and the improvement of quality of life for local residents.

Chestha believes Central Northville will become an important project that helps fulfil the potential of Nonthaburi and surrounding provinces through a modern urban development concept that combines lifestyle, nature and the way new-generation families live.

“On behalf of the people of Nonthaburi, I am confident that, with Central Pattana’s expertise and experience, this project will not only become a new lifestyle centre for Nonthaburi residents, but also serve as a key driver of the province’s economy, investment and employment in the future,” he said.