Takaichi signals review of fuel subsidies as budget vote nears

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated on Thursday (June 4) that her government could scale back subsidies designed to keep gasoline prices at about 170 yen per litre.

Speaking during House of Representatives Budget Committee deliberations on the government’s draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2026, Takaichi said, “We will flexibly consider the matter, including gas prices.”

Junya Ogawa, leader of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, pressed the government to look at public intervention in managing naphtha distribution.

Naphtha is a key raw material for oil-related products, and concerns have been rising over possible supply disruptions.