PayPay moves into life insurance with T&D Financial stake deal

PayPay Corp., the smartphone payments company under SoftBank Group Corp., said on Thursday, June 4, that it will move into the life insurance market by acquiring T&D Financial Life Insurance Co.
The company will buy a 70.2 per cent stake in the insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings Inc., for around ¥130 billion.
The transaction is scheduled to be completed on October 1, 2027, with PayPay expected to purchase the remaining shares later.
PayPay is seeking to broaden its financial services business by adding life insurance, aiming to tap demand for asset-building products and strengthen customer ties within its “economic sphere”.
As of May, PayPay had more than 74 million registered users across its cashless payment and other services.
Through its payment app, the company already provides financial services including credit cards, banking and securities, and is also considering offering insurance products on the platform.
T&D Financial focuses on savings-type insurance and mainly sells whole life insurance and other products through bank counters.
The insurer plans to pursue growth by making use of PayPay’s customer base and financial services.
T&D Holdings intends to use proceeds from the sale for strategic investments and shareholder returns, as competition in the insurance sector intensifies amid rising interest rates.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]