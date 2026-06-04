PayPay moves into life insurance with T&D Financial stake deal

PayPay Corp., the smartphone payments company under SoftBank Group Corp., said on Thursday, June 4, that it will move into the life insurance market by acquiring T&D Financial Life Insurance Co.

The company will buy a 70.2 per cent stake in the insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings Inc., for around ¥130 billion.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed on October 1, 2027, with PayPay expected to purchase the remaining shares later.

PayPay is seeking to broaden its financial services business by adding life insurance, aiming to tap demand for asset-building products and strengthen customer ties within its “economic sphere”.