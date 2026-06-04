Japan, Thailand sign pact for new foreign worker employment scheme

THURSDAY, JUNE 04, 2026
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Jiji Press
Japan, Thailand sign pact for new foreign worker employment scheme

The agreement updates a 2019 memorandum and sets roles for Japan and Thai authorities before the April 2027 replacement of the technical intern system.

  • Thailand is the first country to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Japan for its new foreign worker employment and skill development program.
  • The new scheme is scheduled to begin in April 2027 and will replace Japan's current technical intern system, which has been criticized for worker abuse.
  • Under the agreement, Japan will certify participating companies, while Thai authorities will be responsible for certifying recruitment and training agencies.
  • Japan plans to update similar agreements with 16 other partner countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, for the new program.

Thailand has become the first country to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Japan under Tokyo’s upcoming skill development and employment programme for foreign workers, the Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday (June 4).

The memorandum was signed on Tuesday and is aimed at ensuring the new scheme is implemented properly when it begins in April 2027.

The programme will replace Japan’s existing technical intern system, which has been criticised as a hotbed of abuse involving foreign workers accepted as unskilled labour.

The latest document revises a 2019 memorandum connected to the technical intern system, making Thailand Japan’s first partner under the new programme.

Under the arrangement, Japan will certify employment plans submitted by participating companies. Thai authorities will be responsible for certifying recruitment and training agencies that send workers to Japan.

The memorandum also allows Japan to suspend certification of employment plans if the number of workers rises above Japan’s sector-by-sector quotas.

As of the end of 2025, 11,672 trainees from Thailand were staying in Japan.

The Japanese government also plans to update memorandums with 16 other partner countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia.

Japan, Thailand sign pact for new foreign worker employment scheme

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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