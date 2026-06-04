Japan, Thailand sign pact for new foreign worker employment scheme

Thailand has become the first country to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Japan under Tokyo’s upcoming skill development and employment programme for foreign workers, the Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday (June 4).

The memorandum was signed on Tuesday and is aimed at ensuring the new scheme is implemented properly when it begins in April 2027.

The programme will replace Japan’s existing technical intern system, which has been criticised as a hotbed of abuse involving foreign workers accepted as unskilled labour.

The latest document revises a 2019 memorandum connected to the technical intern system, making Thailand Japan’s first partner under the new programme.