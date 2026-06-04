Thailand suffer second VNL defeat after five-set China thriller

Thailand face world-class rivals across VNL 2026

The 2026 VNL features 18 teams: Italy, Brazil, Türkiye, Poland, Japan, China, the United States, the Netherlands, Serbia, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Canada, France, Belgium, Czechia, Ukraine, Thailand and Bulgaria.

Each team will play 12 matches across three preliminary weeks. Thailand began their campaign in Nanjing before returning home for Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. The third week will take place in Kansai, Japan.

The top eight teams after the preliminary round will advance to the Finals in Macau, China, from July 22 to 26. The team finishing 18th will be relegated and will not return for the 2027 season, with the highest-ranked eligible team outside the competition taking its place.

Fans in Thailand can watch the live broadcast on MONOMAX Sports Channel 29, while every match is available through the paid MONOMAX service.