Thailand face China in crucial VNL 2026 clash after opening defeats

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will return to court for their second match of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 preliminary round on Thursday evening, when they face hosts China in a major Asian showdown in Nanjing.

The Week 1 Pool 3 match is scheduled for 6.30pm Thailand time on Thursday (June 4). Thailand, ranked 19th in the world, are bracing for a demanding contest against a strong Chinese side playing in front of their home supporters.

Both teams under pressure after opening losses

The match carries added importance for both teams after disappointing starts to their VNL 2026 campaigns.