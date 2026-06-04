Thailand face China in crucial VNL 2026 clash after opening defeats

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will return to court for their second match of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 preliminary round on Thursday evening, when they face hosts China in a major Asian showdown in Nanjing.
The Week 1 Pool 3 match is scheduled for 6.30pm Thailand time on Thursday (June 4). Thailand, ranked 19th in the world, are bracing for a demanding contest against a strong Chinese side playing in front of their home supporters.
The match carries added importance for both teams after disappointing starts to their VNL 2026 campaigns.
Thailand were beaten 3-0 by former world champions Serbia in their opening match, while China suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Czechia on home soil. With both sides still searching for their first win of the tournament, Thursday’s clash is expected to be fiercely contested.
China have dominated recent VNL meetings between the two nations, winning four of their last five encounters in the competition.
Thailand’s sole win in that run came in 2022, when the Thai team produced one of their most memorable VNL performances by defeating China 3-2 in a dramatic five-set battle.
Their most recent VNL meeting was in 2024, when China claimed a straight-set victory.
Last five VNL meetings:
VNL 2024: Thailand lost to China 0-3 (23-25, 17-25, 18-25)
VNL 2022: Thailand beat China 3-2 (25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11)
VNL 2021: China beat Thailand 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-23)
VNL 2019: China beat Thailand 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-9)
VNL 2018: China beat Thailand 3-1 (25-23, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17)
Thailand head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, widely known as “Coach Aod”, is expected to continue relying on his key players, with no major injury concerns reported among the main squad.
Captain and experienced setter Pornpun Guedpard is set to lead the team, supported by Thatdao Nuekjang, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Pimpichaya Kokram.
Thailand could also call on promising younger players, including Papatchaya Phontham and Kantima Aekpatcha, who showed positive signs in the opening match and may be used to adjust the tempo during the game.
After the defeat to Serbia, Coach Aod praised Thailand’s younger players for showing courage against a world-class opponent.
Against China, Thailand are expected to focus heavily on their serving game in an attempt to disrupt the hosts’ attacking rhythm. The Thai side will also need sharper blocking, stronger floor defence and quick counter-attacks to cope with China’s height, power and home-court advantage.
Thai fans can follow the match live via the official Monomax app.
Match: Thailand vs China
Competition: VNL 2026, Week 1, Pool 3
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 6.30pm Thailand time
Venue: Nanjing, China
Live broadcast: Monomax app