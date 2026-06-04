VNL 2026 updates: Nine teams open campaign with wins

The Volleyball Nations League 2026 opened with victories for Serbia, Czechia, the United States and several other leading teams as the expanded women’s competition began across three host cities.

This year’s VNL features 18 teams, with Week 1 matches being held in Quebec City, Canada; Brasilia, Brazil; and Nanjing, China.

Pool 1 — Quebec City, Canada

The United States made a strong start in Pool 1 with a straight-sets win over Ukraine.

The three-time VNL champions controlled the match with greater consistency and teamwork, defeating Ukraine 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 to collect full points from their opening fixture.

Japan also opened their campaign with victory after recovering from a slow start against France. Japan lost the first set but responded strongly to win 3-1, taking the match 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-13.

Germany completed the Pool 1 results with a 3-1 win over hosts Canada. Germany edged a tight opening set before eventually winning 28-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18.

Pool 1 results