VNL 2026 updates: Nine teams open campaign with wins

The Volleyball Nations League 2026 opened with victories for Serbia, Czechia, the United States and several other leading teams as the expanded women’s competition began across three host cities.
This year’s VNL features 18 teams, with Week 1 matches being held in Quebec City, Canada; Brasilia, Brazil; and Nanjing, China.
The United States made a strong start in Pool 1 with a straight-sets win over Ukraine.
The three-time VNL champions controlled the match with greater consistency and teamwork, defeating Ukraine 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 to collect full points from their opening fixture.
Japan also opened their campaign with victory after recovering from a slow start against France. Japan lost the first set but responded strongly to win 3-1, taking the match 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-13.
Germany completed the Pool 1 results with a 3-1 win over hosts Canada. Germany edged a tight opening set before eventually winning 28-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18.
Pool 1 results
Pool 2 delivered one of the most dramatic matches of the opening round as Turkey were pushed to five sets by the Dominican Republic.
The 2023 VNL champions were made to work hard after losing the first set, but recovered to win 3-2 with set scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11.
Italy began with a cleaner performance, beating Bulgaria in straight sets. The Italians won 25-22, 25-16, 27-25 to start their campaign with full points.
Hosts Brazil also gave their home supporters a winning start, defeating the Netherlands 3-1. Brazil won the first two sets before dropping the third, then closed the match 25-17, 25-15, 25-27, 25-23.
Pool 2 results
In Pool 3, Thailand began their VNL 2026 campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Serbia.
Thailand, ranked 18th in the world, faced a difficult opener against Serbia, the world No.9 side and two-time world champions. The Thai team pushed Serbia closely in the first two sets but could not take the key points, losing 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
Poland also had to fight hard in their opening match, edging Belgium in five sets. Poland won 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13.
The biggest surprise in Nanjing came from Czechia, who stunned hosts China in straight sets.
Czechia beat China 25-20, 25-20, 26-24, handing the home team an early setback and adding pressure to China’s next match against Thailand.
Pool 3 results
Thailand will now look to recover quickly in their next Pool 3 match, while China will also be under pressure after their unexpected defeat to Czechia.