Min Aung Hlaing sworn in as Myanmar president after landslide win

Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as Myanmar’s president on April 10, marking a carefully managed shift from military ruler to civilian head of state after an election widely seen as cementing the army’s grip on power.
Speaking before parliament in Naypyitaw after shedding his military uniform for civilian dress, he said his new administration faced major challenges but would place peace and democracy at the top of its agenda. He also pledged to strengthen international relations and work towards restoring normal ties with ASEAN, which has kept Myanmar’s junta leaders at arm’s length since the 2021 coup.
Min Aung Hlaing said his government would pursue a roadmap based on democracy and federalism, while also trying to attract foreign investment, strengthen the agricultural sector and draw up a long-term national strategy. The speech, which lasted less than 20 minutes, was aimed at projecting stability at a time when Myanmar remains deeply fractured by conflict and political unrest.
His rise to the presidency follows last week’s parliamentary vote and completes a transition that began after he stepped down as commander-in-chief in line with constitutional requirements. But despite the civilian title, critics say the change is largely cosmetic, arguing that the military has simply repackaged its rule under a more politically acceptable structure.
The election that cleared his path was won overwhelmingly by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, or USDP. Opponents and several Western governments have dismissed the vote as lacking credibility, saying it was designed to preserve military dominance rather than return Myanmar to genuine democratic rule.
That scepticism has been reinforced by the broader political backdrop. Since the 2021 coup, Myanmar has been mired in turmoil, with armed conflict spreading across large parts of the country and the military leadership facing international condemnation. ASEAN, which has tried to broker a response to the crisis, barred junta leaders from its summits, making Min Aung Hlaing’s pledge to rebuild ties with the regional bloc one of the more closely watched parts of his speech.
While he presented his presidency as a fresh chapter focused on peace and democracy, the bigger question is whether the change will lead to any meaningful political opening. For now, many see it less as a transfer of power than as a change of costume from senior general to civilian president, with the same power structure still firmly in place.