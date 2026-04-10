Min Aung Hlaing sworn in as Myanmar president after landslide win

Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as Myanmar’s president on April 10, marking a carefully managed shift from military ruler to civilian head of state after an election widely seen as cementing the army’s grip on power.

Speaking before parliament in Naypyitaw after shedding his military uniform for civilian dress, he said his new administration faced major challenges but would place peace and democracy at the top of its agenda. He also pledged to strengthen international relations and work towards restoring normal ties with ASEAN, which has kept Myanmar’s junta leaders at arm’s length since the 2021 coup.





Min Aung Hlaing said his government would pursue a roadmap based on democracy and federalism, while also trying to attract foreign investment, strengthen the agricultural sector and draw up a long-term national strategy. The speech, which lasted less than 20 minutes, was aimed at projecting stability at a time when Myanmar remains deeply fractured by conflict and political unrest.

His rise to the presidency follows last week’s parliamentary vote and completes a transition that began after he stepped down as commander-in-chief in line with constitutional requirements. But despite the civilian title, critics say the change is largely cosmetic, arguing that the military has simply repackaged its rule under a more politically acceptable structure.