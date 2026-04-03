Myanmar backs EV-for-old-car swaps to cut fuel use and imports

“To reduce fuel consumption, EV imports should be carried out through a system of replacing old fuel-powered vehicles with EVs,” he said.

He added that since rail transport reduces the cost of transporting goods, it is necessary to expand the number of freight trains. The relevant ministries, as well as regions and states, should take steps to ensure the rail transport system is widely used for goods, he said.

Turning to agriculture, he said the sector requires inputs such as water and fertilisers, as well as fuel for tractors and water pumps. Therefore, to reduce fuel consumption in pumping water, it is necessary to implement solar-powered water pumping projects. Due to the increase in fuel prices and fertiliser prices, it is necessary to reduce the use of fertilisers and use more natural fertilisers, he said.

“We can provide subsidies and reduce tax collection as much as possible to ensure that fertilisers, which are essential for the agricultural sector, reach farmers at affordable prices. We need to focus on ensuring food security for the people,” he said.

He also said that cooking oil needs to be imported from abroad every year, costing a large amount of foreign currency. It is therefore necessary to expand the cultivation of oilseeds such as sunflower, soybean and sesame, which are currently being grown in the country. If sunflower oil production can be improved, the need to import cooking oil from abroad can be reduced, along with the use of foreign currency, he said.

“We also need to distribute the necessary fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices. The state will do everything possible to meet the needs of the farmers, and the farmers will produce as much as possible,” he said.

The attendees then discussed the ongoing efforts to purchase fuel from foreign countries to solve the problem of domestic fuel shortages, the conditions for obtaining sufficient fuel for public transportation, such as railways, ships and buses, and the conditions for obtaining sufficient fertilisers for the agricultural sector.

Afterwards, Acting President Senior General Min Aung Hlaing discussed the necessary matters arising from the presentations and adjourned the meeting.

Eleven Myanmar