ADB flags Thailand as ASEAN’s weakest performer amid war impact

Thailand is on course to record the slowest economic growth in ASEAN this year, according to the Asian Development Bank, as the fallout from the Middle East conflict adds to mounting pressure from high energy costs, softer tourism, weak domestic demand and fading export momentum.

In its latest Asian Development Outlook for April 2026, ADB said Thailand’s economy is expected to grow by just 1.8% in 2026, before edging up to 2.0% in 2027. The bank said the worsening conflict in the Middle East has become an added drag on an economy that was already struggling with structural weaknesses at home.

ADB said the regional shock is being transmitted through several channels, including higher oil prices, supply-chain disruption, tighter financial conditions, softer tourism flows and weaker remittances. In a more severe scenario, the bank warned that prolonged disruption could cut growth in developing Asia and the Pacific by as much as 1.3 percentage points over 2026-2027 and push inflation up by 3.2 percentage points.

The report said Brent crude briefly surged above US$100 a barrel after the conflict intensified on February 28, with risks of further disruption centred on energy shipping and wider trade flows. ADB warned that if the shock were to deepen and oil prices were to spike further, the impact would extend well beyond fuel, hitting fertiliser, food costs, manufacturing inputs and transport expenses across the region.