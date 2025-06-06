Thailand signs THB 2.4 billion ADB loan deal to boost EEC connectivity

The Finance Ministry on Friday signed a 2.4-billion-baht loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support the extension of Motorway No. 7, connecting to U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong Province.
The key infrastructure project aims to reduce travel distance, ease traffic congestion, and enhance the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)’s logistics and tourism potential.
The signing ceremony, held at the Finance Ministry, was presided over by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat and Anouj Mehta, ADB’s Country Director for Thailand.
The loan will fund the Eastern Economic Corridor Road Network Development Project for Climate Resilience, specifically the elevated extension of Motorway No. 7. The project includes a new four-lane elevated road and traffic lane expansion in Rayong Province.
According to Julapun, the project follows a Cabinet resolution dated June 14, 2022, which approved the construction to be led by the Department of Highways under the Transport Ministry. The objective is to strengthen regional connectivity within the EEC.
The extension will reduce the travel distance from Motorway No. 7 (Pattaya–Map Ta Phut section) to U-Tapao Airport from 5 km to just 1.92 km, while also improving access to Highway No. 3 (Sukhumvit Road).
Loan agreement details:
This infrastructure investment is expected to deliver significant national benefits, including improved travel efficiency, reduced congestion around the airport, and support for the development of U-Tapao as Thailand’s third commercial international airport.
It will also play a vital role in integrating Bangkok and its surrounding provinces with the Eastern region via land, sea, and air — reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to sustainable development goals and positioning the EEC as a future business and logistics hub.