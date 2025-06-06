Thailand signs THB 2.4 billion ADB loan deal to boost EEC connectivity

The Finance Ministry on Friday signed a 2.4-billion-baht loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support the extension of Motorway No. 7, connecting to U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong Province.

The key infrastructure project aims to reduce travel distance, ease traffic congestion, and enhance the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)’s logistics and tourism potential.

The signing ceremony, held at the Finance Ministry, was presided over by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat and Anouj Mehta, ADB’s Country Director for Thailand.

The loan will fund the Eastern Economic Corridor Road Network Development Project for Climate Resilience, specifically the elevated extension of Motorway No. 7. The project includes a new four-lane elevated road and traffic lane expansion in Rayong Province.