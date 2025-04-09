ADB revises Thailand\'s GDP growth forecast to 2.8% in 2025

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its forecast for Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.8% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026, up from the previous forecast of 2.7% for both years, made in December 2024.

In the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) report for April 2025, the ADB stated that Thailand's main economic drivers are tourism and government investment in ports and rail systems. Although private consumption may slow down due to high household debt, part of this will be offset by economic stimulus measures and debt relief programs, the bank noted.

The ADB forecasts that Thailand's economy will maintain its growth momentum in the short term, with tourism continuing to be the primary driver of economic growth. The number of tourists is expected to increase to 39.5 million this year and 41 million next year, thanks to the visa exemption program, rising demand among travelers, the expansion of flight routes, and increased flight frequencies.