ADB Backs Thailand's Investment Potential Amid Economic Jitters

Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, has reported strong confidence in the country's investment prospects from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), following his attendance at the organisation's 58th annual meeting in Milan.

He also indicated that discussions are on the horizon to explore further measures to stimulate the Thai economy.

Speaking to reporters in Bangkok on Friday, Julapun emphasised the positive relationships Thailand maintains with all nations within the ADB's cooperation framework.

He stressed the importance of strengthening these ties, particularly in the face of volatile global trade. He noted that during group discussions with various foreign ministers, a consistent belief in Thailand's economic resilience and its capacity to attract foreign investment was expressed.

To capitalise on this, Julapun stated that Thailand needs to actively engage with potential investing nations, offering support to foster stronger partnerships and drive the Thai economy forward.

