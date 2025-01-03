Thailand’s economy lagging behind that of other ASEAN nations

Although the ASEAN economy is predicted to grow slightly more than expected in 2025, Thailand is still lagging behind other nations in the region, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Citing its report titled “Asian Development Outlook”, ADB estimated that the region’s economy would record overall growth of 4.7 per cent throughout 2024, better than the previous prediction, conducted in September 2024, of 4.5 per cent.

The bank cited the growth of exports in the manufacturing sector and government spending on large-scale economic investment projects of the ASEAN nations as reasons behind the region’s improved economic forecast.

However, Thailand is expected to see just 2.6-per cent growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the whole of 2024, ADB said.

The Thai economy was driven in the first nine months of 2024 by the expansion in government spending, and the tourism and manufacturing sectors, but growth is predicted to be lower than certain other countries, it said.