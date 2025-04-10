Resilience key to US tariff response: ADB

“There are other markets for our exports, such as the EU, Canada and the UK, that are expected to grow over the coming year and the coming years that could increase as recipients of Cambodia's exports,” he explained.

Varma echoed his sentiments, noting that the EU and UK markets will extend, because they are posting higher growth, so demand is expected to strengthen.

She said the exact impact on factories and workers is still unclear, but noted that orders — including from the US — have already been secured, offering some short-term stability.

She added that the government's calm and measured response reinforces that there is no need for panic, a view she fully supports.

Varma noted that the government had recently negotiated several free trade agreements and was in the process of implementing them, while also exploring opportunities in ASEAN markets.

She believed these developments were strong indicators of the country’s resilience to external shocks.

Varma emphasised that the ADB stood fully prepared to support Cambodia in every possible way.

Referring to the partnership strategy launched with the government the previous year, she highlighted that one of its three main pillars focused on promoting shared prosperity through economic diversification led by the private sector.

Varma also pointed out that the ADB prioritised human capital development, mentioning the organisation’s ongoing work in upper secondary education, STEM and skills development, all of which would help boost Cambodia’s resilience.

In addition, she said the ADB has made significant investments across various sectors, including agriculture, water and urban services, energy, particularly clean energy, as well as public finance management and service delivery.

She emphasised that Cambodia’s adaptability will play a significant role in mitigating any economic shocks.

The government has been proactive, focusing on diversifying its export markets and enhancing productivity across various sectors.

“We are very confident in Cambodia’s resilience. The government’s mature response, combined with its focus on diversifying exports and increasing productivity, will allow the country to weather this storm,” she said.

The ADB has been a key partner in Cambodia’s development, providing concessional financing and grants for critical projects.

With over $1.2 billion in financing planned over the next three years, including support for gender equality and climate resilience initiatives, Cambodia’s long-term growth remains supported by strong international collaboration.

“We believe in Cambodia's potential and are committed to helping it build resilience in the face of these external shocks,” Varma reiterated.

Furthermore, Cambodia's push towards digital transformation is a crucial element in maintaining its growth trajectory.

The ADB is actively supporting Cambodia in building digital infrastructure to boost productivity across key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and services.

“Digital infrastructure is not just a tool; it’s a key driver of productivity. Cambodia’s progress in digital payments and the high penetration of smartphones positions the country to leap forward in the digital era,” said Varma.

Thomas said Cambodia's strong economic performance over the past two decades — averaging 7% annual growth — has been largely driven by rural-to-urban labour migration and significant foreign capital inflows.

However, as these growth engines approach their limits, the country must now shift toward a new chapter, led by productivity.

Thomas explained that this transition will require targeted investments in digital infrastructure and innovation, especially as productivity growth has been weak over the past 15 years.

He stressed that digital transformation, particularly in areas like agriculture, manufacturing and tourism, can drive the next phase of economic development, provided it is led by the private sector and supported by public investment in cross-sectoral digital public goods.

“A lot has changed in the past month, but some things are more relevant than ever,” Thomas said.

“And that includes our policy challenge for this year: sustaining growth through digital technology,” he added.

In 2024, US-Cambodia trade was estimated at $13 billion, with the US goods trade deficit with Cambodia at $12.3 billion. US exports to Cambodia were $321.6 million, while imports from Cambodia totalled $12.7 billion.

Hong Raksmey

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network