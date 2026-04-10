BOT signals no urgent rate rise over supply-driven inflation

“The goal of the central bank is to support the economy while also safeguarding price stability, rather than focusing only on inflation. It would not be right to focus only on inflation while letting the economy collapse. All decisions depend on the data and on surrounding factors that keep changing.”

Further measures are planned to help debtors and the public

On measures to help debtors and the public, BOT recently rolled out a first phase, asking financial institutions to take greater care of debtors, with a focus on adding liquidity and restructuring debt.

These include easing repayment burdens and encouraging commercial banks to assist customers, alongside collateral-based lending, or lending based mainly on collateral, which forms part of the “Secure+” programme to help customers gain better access to credit by relaxing various credit assessment criteria and excluding the impact of oil prices and the war from lending consideration.

This measure will help financial institutions become more willing to extend credit, after many commercial banks had become increasingly cautious in approving loans.

Particularly at a time when business income has fallen or operators have been hit by higher costs, the rules have been relaxed to help ensure that access to credit can continue. This measure will be only a short-term step lasting 12 months.

The focus is on having financial institutions use a customer’s existing collateral as the basis for additional lending, instead of relying only on short-term cash-flow analysis.

Soft loans may be deployed to boost debtor liquidity

However, more measures are expected to follow, as appropriate to the situation. One option now under consideration with the government is easing lending criteria through a low-interest loan measure, or soft loans.

This tool was previously used during the COVID-19 period. Even so, soft loans are only one of the tools still under consideration, and any move would have to go through the government process before being submitted to the Cabinet for further consideration.

Finally, if the situation remains severe, measures used in the past, such as interest-rate cuts, debt moratoriums and the “Fa Som” programme, a long-term debt restructuring scheme, would be considered at the next stage.

“All measures will be rolled out in sequence, not all at once, because they must match the situation. If the situation remains at an early stage, the focus will be on banks helping customers case by case. But if it becomes more severe, stronger measures may be needed, such as reducing interest burdens or providing additional loans. We have several layers of tools prepared in a series, but they will not all be deployed at once. The timing has to be right. If the situation is not yet serious, only some tools will be used. If it worsens, other tools will follow.”

However, the governor stressed that the goal of all these measures is to preserve business liquidity and prevent temporary problems from escalating into structural ones, especially by helping businesses “stay on their feet” during periods of falling income.

Moves ahead with cuts to 15-17 fee items across the system

However, the step BOT is now accelerating is a plan to adjust financial service fees so there is greater standardisation across the industry, because charges for many items currently vary widely from one bank to another.

The fee adjustment covers around 15-17 items, though some groupings may total as many as 19 items. These cover transaction fees, debit card fees, cash withdrawal fees and account fees.

“We are not saying fees will definitely be cut. We are saying standards will be created for how fees are set. The new standards will be close to the lower end of the industry, because we believe the true cost of some fees may be lower, meaning they could come down.”