Jet fuel shock forces airlines to cut flights

Escalating oil prices are beginning to hit the aviation sector hard, with airlines cutting flights and reviewing weaker routes as soaring jet fuel costs erode profitability and deepen concerns over fuel supply.

Dutch carrier KLM has become the latest airline to scale back operations, saying on Thursday, April 16, that it would reduce 80 inbound flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport over the coming months.

The move places KLM alongside other major carriers including United Airlines Holdings Inc, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, all of which have begun trimming broader travel plans in an effort to limit damage.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium Ltd, global airline capacity for May has fallen by around 3%, with one in 20 of the world’s largest airlines cutting flights. The firm has also revised its preliminary forecast for full-year airline revenue growth to 4-6%.

“There appears to be a very high probability that further flight reductions are coming,” Richard Evans, a senior adviser at Cirium, said in a report issued on Thursday.