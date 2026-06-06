Krabi bans swimming after Portuguese man o’ war found

Why the warning is serious

Jinda Srisuppatpong, director of the Marine National Parks Management Division under the National Parks Office, said the Portuguese man-of-war, or Physalia physalis, is among the world’s most dangerous venomous marine creatures.

It is recognised by its blue or purple gas-filled float, which resembles an old Portuguese naval warship’s sail, and by long tentacles that can stretch several metres.

Officials warned that the danger remains even when the creature is dead or washed up dry on the beach. Venom in the tentacles can still cause serious harm if touched.

Contact may cause severe burning pain, rash-like skin injuries and effects on the nervous system and heart muscles. In severe cases, victims may experience breathing difficulty, loss of consciousness or life-threatening reactions.

Advice for tourists

Park officials are patrolling beaches and using patrol boats to clear affected areas under safety procedures. Tourists have been urged to follow these instructions:

Do not touch them under any circumstances, whether they are in the water or on land.

Do not pick them up for photos or play with them.

Report sightings immediately to the nearest park officer or lifeguard.

Wear shoes when walking on the beach.

Avoid swimming in areas where red warning flags are displayed.

What to do after contact

Park medical teams and lifeguards advised anyone who may have touched a Portuguese man-of-war to take these steps while waiting for professional help:

Leave the water immediately and stay calm.

Do not rub or scrub the affected area, as this may worsen venom release.

Monitor breathing and heartbeat closely.

Seek medical treatment immediately or alert park officers for urgent first aid and transfer.

Officials said tourist safety remained the top priority and that surveillance would continue until they were confident the venomous creatures had been cleared from tourism areas.

Bangkokbiznews