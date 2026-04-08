Moon jellyfish wash ashore at Phuket’s Racha Yai, tourists warned

Authorities have warned beachgoers and tourists to avoid touching moon jellyfish after around 20 to 30 were found floating near the surface and washed ashore along the beach at Siam Bay on Racha Yai in Phuket. The alert was issued after the Upper Andaman Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre was notified by officials from the Racha Islands protected area management unit.

The jellyfish were identified as moon jellyfish, or Aurelia sp., a common species whose venom is considered mild and not life-threatening. However, officials stressed that contact can still trigger red rashes and skin irritation, particularly in people who are more sensitive to the sting.