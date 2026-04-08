Bangchak’s 700,000-barrel crude shipment arrives safely

Bangchak Corporation Plc said a crude oil tanker from the Middle East has safely arrived at the port of its Bangchak Sriracha refinery and is now unloading crude in preparation for the refining process, ensuring continued product supply to consumers.

The shipment forms part of the company’s planned crude procurement programme. Bangchak said the vessel passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz and reached the Bangchak Sriracha refinery port on the night of April 7, helping crude supply operations continue as planned despite ongoing volatility. The tanker was carrying around 700,000 barrels of crude from the Middle East.

The company said crude transport and deliveries for refining operations at both of its refineries, Bangchak Phra Khanong refinery and Bangchak Sriracha refinery, remain in line with schedule.