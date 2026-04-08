Bangchak’s 700,000-barrel crude shipment arrives safely

Bangchak Corporation Plc said a crude oil tanker from the Middle East has safely arrived at the port of its Bangchak Sriracha refinery and is now unloading crude in preparation for the refining process, ensuring continued product supply to consumers.
The shipment forms part of the company’s planned crude procurement programme. Bangchak said the vessel passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz and reached the Bangchak Sriracha refinery port on the night of April 7, helping crude supply operations continue as planned despite ongoing volatility. The tanker was carrying around 700,000 barrels of crude from the Middle East.
The company said crude transport and deliveries for refining operations at both of its refineries, Bangchak Phra Khanong refinery and Bangchak Sriracha refinery, remain in line with schedule.
At present, Bangchak said it holds enough crude reserves to support production for around two months. The company added that it continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure energy procurement and product deliveries remain appropriate, while also standing ready to support government policy in complying with measures introduced under still-volatile conditions.
Bangchak describes itself as a leading energy company in the Asia-Pacific region, operating in 10 countries worldwide through five main business groups.
Refinery, Marketing and Biofuels business manages two world-class oil refineries, Bangchak Phra Khanong refinery and Bangchak Sriracha refinery, with combined refining capacity of around 300,000 barrels per day. The group also operates a nationwide marketing network and is expanding production of biofuels, bioproducts and sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.
Upstream business operates petroleum exploration and production assets through investments in OKEA ASA in Norway, while also expanding access to energy resources in Southeast Asia.
Power and Infrastructure business is focused on driving clean energy development and supporting demand for energy infrastructure and utilities.
Trading business strengthens the company’s supply chain and expands its reach into global markets through asset-backed energy trading.
New Businesses and Holdings business is aimed at building future growth through strategic and innovation-led investments. This also includes its innovation technology and business incubation institute, or BiiC, which is designed to strengthen long-term competitiveness and support emerging technologies and new business growth.