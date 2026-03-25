Bangchak says crude oil tanker safely clears Strait of Hormuz

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

The company reported that the crude tanker had made a safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with the voyage continuing as planned.

  • A Bangchak Corporation crude oil tanker has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz after being anchored in the Persian Gulf since March 11.
  • The safe passage was facilitated by diplomatic coordination between the governments of Thailand, Iran, and Oman.
  • The vessel is now en route across the Indian Ocean and is scheduled to deliver its crude oil cargo to Thailand in early April.

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited said that the crude oil tanker from the Middle East, which had been anchored in the Persian Gulf since March 11, recently passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company thanked the Thai government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for discussions and coordination with relevant agencies, as well as the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, to facilitate the vessel’s passage under international law.

Bangchak says crude oil tanker safely clears Strait of Hormuz

The vessel is currently travelling across the Indian Ocean and is scheduled to deliver crude oil to Thailand in early April.

However, the company said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and hoped the remainder of the journey would proceed smoothly.

It added that it remained focused on transport safety while prioritising continuity in the country’s energy supply.

Bangchak says crude oil tanker safely clears Strait of Hormuz

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