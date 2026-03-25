Bangchak says crude oil tanker safely clears Strait of Hormuz

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited said that the crude oil tanker from the Middle East, which had been anchored in the Persian Gulf since March 11, recently passed safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company thanked the Thai government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for discussions and coordination with relevant agencies, as well as the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, to facilitate the vessel’s passage under international law.