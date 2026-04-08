Opposition urges action on Clean Air Bill amid PM2.5 crisis

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2026

Kla Dharma, the People’s Party and the Democrat Party warn that delaying the Clean Air Bill would leave Thais exposed to worsening toxic air and serious health risks

The Kla Dharma Party, the People’s Party and the Democrat Party on April 8 issued a joint statement calling for urgent progress on the Clean Air Bill, warning that Thailand’s worsening air pollution problem, particularly PM2.5, has escalated into a full-blown national health crisis.

The three opposition coalition parties said people across Thailand were being unavoidably exposed to toxic substances in the air, including carcinogens such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), mutagenic substances and heavy metals carried in fine particulate matter. They said the danger was particularly acute in the upper North, where prolonged exposure to hazardous dust levels had significantly increased the risk of serious illness.

Opposition urges action on Clean Air Bill amid PM2.5 crisis

Opposition brands PM2.5 a national health crisis

The joint statement said the health impact of PM2.5 was no longer a theoretical concern, but one clearly supported by scientific evidence. It listed a wide range of illnesses and risks linked to prolonged exposure:

  • Asthma: Fine dust can trigger airway inflammation, worsening symptoms and causing breathing difficulties.
  • Chronic bronchitis: Long-term exposure can lead to cumulative inflammation of the airways.
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): Lung function may steadily deteriorate.
  • Lung cancer: Caused by the build-up of carcinogens in the respiratory system.
  • Ischaemic heart disease and stroke: Linked to vascular inflammation and blood clot formation.
  • High blood pressure: Associated with disruption to the autonomic nervous system.
  • Alzheimer’s disease: Evidence suggests a link with brain degeneration.
  • Type 2 diabetes: Connected to inflammation and insulin resistance.
  • Impacts on foetuses: Including low birth weight and premature birth.

The opposition said the danger of PM2.5 lay not only in the dust itself, but in the toxic substances embedded in it, which it said harm people from the cellular level through to wider society.

Opposition urges action on Clean Air Bill amid PM2.5 crisis

Parties reject reasons for delaying the bill

The three parties also voiced concern that the Clean Air Bill could either be rejected or not brought forward for parliamentary consideration at all. They said arguments being cited against the legislation included:

  • Overlap with existing laws
  • A burden on businesses
  • An expansion of the powers of permanent civil servants

The opposition coalition said such concerns were not sufficient grounds to reject legislation aimed at protecting public health and lives. It argued that allowing the bill to be delayed or dropped would amount to forcing people to continue living in air contaminated with carcinogens and other toxic substances without adequate legal protection.

Coalition sets out four demands to government

The opposition parties called on the government to take four steps:

  1. Review the Clean Air Bill comprehensively and transparently, while opening the process to input from all sectors.
  2. Put public health and safety first, rather than short-term economic interests.
  3. Accelerate parliamentary consideration without delay, so Thailand can gain a legal tool to tackle air pollution systematically.
  4. Develop a balanced oversight mechanism that protects the environment while supporting sustainable economic and social development.

In the closing section of the statement, the opposition coalition said clean air was “not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen”. It added that remaining silent or refusing to advance necessary legislation at such a time would represent not only a policy failure, but also a failure of responsibility towards people across the country. The parties pledged to continue monitoring the issue and pushing for a clean air law until concrete results are achieved.

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