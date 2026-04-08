Opposition urges action on Clean Air Bill amid PM2.5 crisis

The opposition said the danger of PM2.5 lay not only in the dust itself, but in the toxic substances embedded in it, which it said harm people from the cellular level through to wider society.

Parties reject reasons for delaying the bill

The three parties also voiced concern that the Clean Air Bill could either be rejected or not brought forward for parliamentary consideration at all. They said arguments being cited against the legislation included:

Overlap with existing laws

A burden on businesses

An expansion of the powers of permanent civil servants

The opposition coalition said such concerns were not sufficient grounds to reject legislation aimed at protecting public health and lives. It argued that allowing the bill to be delayed or dropped would amount to forcing people to continue living in air contaminated with carcinogens and other toxic substances without adequate legal protection.

Coalition sets out four demands to government

The opposition parties called on the government to take four steps:

Review the Clean Air Bill comprehensively and transparently, while opening the process to input from all sectors. Put public health and safety first, rather than short-term economic interests. Accelerate parliamentary consideration without delay, so Thailand can gain a legal tool to tackle air pollution systematically. Develop a balanced oversight mechanism that protects the environment while supporting sustainable economic and social development.

In the closing section of the statement, the opposition coalition said clean air was “not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen”. It added that remaining silent or refusing to advance necessary legislation at such a time would represent not only a policy failure, but also a failure of responsibility towards people across the country. The parties pledged to continue monitoring the issue and pushing for a clean air law until concrete results are achieved.