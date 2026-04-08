Opposition urges action on Clean Air Bill amid PM2.5 crisis

The Kla Dharma Party, the People’s Party and the Democrat Party on April 8 issued a joint statement calling for urgent progress on the Clean Air Bill, warning that Thailand’s worsening air pollution problem, particularly PM2.5, has escalated into a full-blown national health crisis.
The three opposition coalition parties said people across Thailand were being unavoidably exposed to toxic substances in the air, including carcinogens such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), mutagenic substances and heavy metals carried in fine particulate matter. They said the danger was particularly acute in the upper North, where prolonged exposure to hazardous dust levels had significantly increased the risk of serious illness.
The joint statement said the health impact of PM2.5 was no longer a theoretical concern, but one clearly supported by scientific evidence. It listed a wide range of illnesses and risks linked to prolonged exposure:
The opposition said the danger of PM2.5 lay not only in the dust itself, but in the toxic substances embedded in it, which it said harm people from the cellular level through to wider society.
The three parties also voiced concern that the Clean Air Bill could either be rejected or not brought forward for parliamentary consideration at all. They said arguments being cited against the legislation included:
The opposition coalition said such concerns were not sufficient grounds to reject legislation aimed at protecting public health and lives. It argued that allowing the bill to be delayed or dropped would amount to forcing people to continue living in air contaminated with carcinogens and other toxic substances without adequate legal protection.
The opposition parties called on the government to take four steps:
In the closing section of the statement, the opposition coalition said clean air was “not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen”. It added that remaining silent or refusing to advance necessary legislation at such a time would represent not only a policy failure, but also a failure of responsibility towards people across the country. The parties pledged to continue monitoring the issue and pushing for a clean air law until concrete results are achieved.