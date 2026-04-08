Thai Home Builders to Raise Prices as Global Conflicts Drive Up Costs

The Home Builder Association warns of a 5% price hike following April as geopolitical tensions and energy costs hit the domestic construction market.





Prospective homeowners in Thailand are being urged to "lock in" current construction rates before a wave of price hikes hits the market in the second quarter of the year.

The Home Builder Association (HBA) has announced that new build prices are expected to rise by between 3% and 5% starting in late April, as the industry struggles to absorb the soaring costs of raw materials and energy.

The HBA reports that the home-building market remained "stable" during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated value of 47 billion baht — a figure largely unchanged from the previous year. However, this stability masks growing volatility behind the scenes.

Anantakorn Amornwatee, president of the HBA, noted that while consumer demand for bespoke housing remains resilient, the sector is facing unprecedented pressure from geopolitical conflicts and a global energy crisis.

These external factors have sent the prices of essential materials, particularly steel and petrochemical-based products, climbing significantly.

