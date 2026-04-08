Thai Home Builders to Raise Prices as Global Conflicts Drive Up Costs

The Home Builder Association warns of a 5% price hike following April as geopolitical tensions and energy costs hit the domestic construction market.
Prospective homeowners in Thailand are being urged to "lock in" current construction rates before a wave of price hikes hits the market in the second quarter of the year.
The Home Builder Association (HBA) has announced that new build prices are expected to rise by between 3% and 5% starting in late April, as the industry struggles to absorb the soaring costs of raw materials and energy.
The HBA reports that the home-building market remained "stable" during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated value of 47 billion baht — a figure largely unchanged from the previous year. However, this stability masks growing volatility behind the scenes.
Anantakorn Amornwatee, president of the HBA, noted that while consumer demand for bespoke housing remains resilient, the sector is facing unprecedented pressure from geopolitical conflicts and a global energy crisis.
These external factors have sent the prices of essential materials, particularly steel and petrochemical-based products, climbing significantly.
The April Deadline
The association has identified late April as the "turning point" for the industry. Many member companies, unable to continue subsidising the gap between current contracts and rising overheads, are preparing to revise their price structures.
The adjustments are expected to follow two paths:
Immediate Revisions: A group of firms will implement new price lists directly following the April deadline.
Phased Adjustments: Other builders will gradually increase rates throughout the second quarter to reflect true market costs.
"For consumers with the financial readiness to build, the current window represents a final opportunity to secure old rates," Anantakorn said. "While a 5% increase might sound modest in percentage terms, for a luxury or high-end build, this could result in additional costs ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht."
Strategic Regional Expansion
Despite the cost pressures, the HBA is pushing ahead with an aggressive expansion strategy into Thailand’s provinces. The association recently finalised the establishment of regional sub-committees for the Northeast and the South.
This move aims to standardise construction quality across the kingdom, ensuring that homeowners in regional hubs have access to the same professional benchmarks as those in the capital.
To stimulate demand in these new economic zones, the HBA plans to launch a series of "Regional Home Builder Fairs" during the third quarter of 2026.
A Shift in Strategy: Value and Certainty
In response to the economic climate, the industry is pivoting its marketing focus. Where builders once competed primarily on architectural design, the new battleground is "Value and Certainty."
The HBA’s new communication pillar—"Build Fast, Save More, Lock the Price"—reflects a market where budget control is now the primary concern for many clients.
As the market enters this period of "price correction," the HBA warns that those who delay their decisions may find themselves priced out of their preferred specifications.
With the second half of the year expected to fully reflect these new cost bases, the message from the industry is clear: the most cost-effective time to build is now.