Thailand's Property Market Braces for Its Worst Year in Nearly a Decade

Two of Thailand's leading financial institutions warn that weakening demand, rising construction costs and war-driven inflation will push the market to an eight-year low in 2026.

Two of Thailand's most closely watched financial institutions have independently reached the same sobering conclusion: the country's residential property market is deteriorating on multiple fronts, with no meaningful recovery in sight.



Both SCB EIC, the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank, and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP) project that transfer volumes will fall further in 2026, marking a fourth consecutive year of contraction.

They also concur that escalating conflict in the Middle East has emerged as a decisive — and underappreciated — variable compressing demand while simultaneously pushing up construction costs.

Together, their analyses paint a picture of an industry caught in a vice: developers cannot afford to raise prices meaningfully, yet their cost base is being restructured upward by forces entirely beyond their control.

The implications for the mass market segment — houses and condominiums priced between two and five million baht — are particularly acute, both institutions agree.

This bracket, which accounts for the lion's share of transactions in Bangkok and its suburbs, is most exposed to the dual pressures of tightening household budgets and rising material costs, as energy-intensive building inputs such as steel, cement, concrete, PVC piping and petrochemical-based finishings climb in tandem with global oil prices.

