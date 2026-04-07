Thailand's Property Market Braces for Its Worst Year in Nearly a Decade

Two of Thailand's leading financial institutions warn that weakening demand, rising construction costs and war-driven inflation will push the market to an eight-year low in 2026.
Two of Thailand's most closely watched financial institutions have independently reached the same sobering conclusion: the country's residential property market is deteriorating on multiple fronts, with no meaningful recovery in sight.
Both SCB EIC, the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank, and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP) project that transfer volumes will fall further in 2026, marking a fourth consecutive year of contraction.
They also concur that escalating conflict in the Middle East has emerged as a decisive — and underappreciated — variable compressing demand while simultaneously pushing up construction costs.
Together, their analyses paint a picture of an industry caught in a vice: developers cannot afford to raise prices meaningfully, yet their cost base is being restructured upward by forces entirely beyond their control.
The implications for the mass market segment — houses and condominiums priced between two and five million baht — are particularly acute, both institutions agree.
This bracket, which accounts for the lion's share of transactions in Bangkok and its suburbs, is most exposed to the dual pressures of tightening household budgets and rising material costs, as energy-intensive building inputs such as steel, cement, concrete, PVC piping and petrochemical-based finishings climb in tandem with global oil prices.
Both houses also advise developers to prioritise inventory clearance over new launches, and urge prospective buyers who have the financial capacity to act now — before a new cost baseline becomes permanently embedded in new-build pricing.
Beyond the market mechanics, the two analyses share a structural warning: the correction is no longer merely cyclical.
Household debt levels, income growth that consistently lags expenditure growth, and stricter mortgage lending conditions have been eroding demand since at least 2023.
The Middle East conflict has now layered an external shock on top of pre-existing domestic weakness, accelerating a trend that might otherwise have played out more gradually.
The numbers: a market contracting at scale
SCB EIC forecasts that the total value of residential transfers nationwide will shrink by five per cent year-on-year in 2026 to approximately 824 billion baht. Should the Middle East conflict prove protracted, that figure could deteriorate to a contraction of between ten and fifteen per cent.
KKP's unit-based forecast is equally stark: it projects nationwide transfer volumes will fall to 290,000 units in 2026, down from 316,214 units recorded in 2025 — a level KKP describes as the lowest in eight years.
On the supply side, SCB EIC estimates that new project launches in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will decline by five per cent year-on-year to approximately 39,000 units — a fourth straight year of shrinkage.
Accumulated unsold inventory in the capital region is expected to ease modestly to around 212,000 units, a four per cent decline from the prior year, largely because developers are choosing not to add new supply rather than because demand has absorbed existing stock.
In a prolonged-conflict scenario, new launches could fall by as much as ten per cent.
The cost shock: how oil prices reach the construction site
KKP's analysis offers the most granular examination of how geopolitical risk translates into housing economics. The bank's business lending division identifies the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz — through which a significant share of global crude transits — as a trigger that could push oil prices above USD 110–120 per barrel, with cascading effects throughout the construction supply chain.
Thailand currently consumes an average of 124 million litres of refined oil products per day and remains heavily reliant on crude imports.
When energy costs rise, the effect ripples rapidly through building materials.
Steel, which KKP calculates represents approximately 18 per cent of a finished home's total cost and is the primary material in foundations, columns and beams, is particularly sensitive to both shipping costs and energy prices.
Petrochemical-dependent materials — PVC pipes, electrical wiring, plastic fixtures, exterior paints and tile adhesives — add a further estimated 12 per cent of construction cost that moves in correlation with crude prices.
For the market's most important segment — standard homes of 120–170 square metres priced between two and five million baht, which KKP says accounts for 54 per cent of sales by volume in Greater Bangkok, or roughly 76.2 billion baht in aggregate value — the structural cost breakdown is typically 60 per cent materials and 40 per cent labour (excluding land).
Under current and anticipated energy conditions, KKP warns developers should expect to price new launches five to ten per cent higher, a quantum it terms a "new cost base" — effectively a permanent reset rather than a temporary fluctuation.
Demand: the household squeeze tightens
SCB EIC attributes the continued demand slump primarily to a combination of elevated household debt, living costs rising faster than incomes, and banks maintaining the tighter mortgage approval criteria introduced in 2025.
KKP adds a more forward-looking concern: if energy-driven inflation forces central banks — including the Bank of Thailand — to maintain or raise interest rates, monthly mortgage repayments will increase by several thousand baht, reducing the loan quantum some households can qualify for and causing others to defer purchase decisions entirely.
The geographic concentration of risk is notable. KKP identifies three suburban Bangkok corridors as particularly exposed, each carrying large inventories of unsold mid-market housing: the Rangsit–Pathum Thani zone holds 19,300 unsold units valued at 67.5 billion baht; Bang Bua Thong–Nonthaburi holds 18,100 units worth 63.3 billion baht; and Bang Na–Samut Prakan carries 16,400 units worth 57.4 billion baht.
There is, however, one segment that may prove more resilient, and both institutions point to it obliquely: high-net-worth buyers, including internationally mobile individuals seeking to relocate away from conflict zones.
SCB EIC recommends that developers consider targeting this cohort to shore up revenues, while KKP notes that Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, Chonburi and Chiang Mai continue to attract foreign investor interest, underpinned by Thailand's perception as a geopolitically stable destination for capital and residence.
Strategy: what developers and buyers should do now
The advisory consensus from both institutions is broadly aligned.
For developers, the overriding priority is cash flow preservation: accelerate the clearance of existing inventory, be highly selective about new project locations — particularly in areas with high unsold stock and for mid-to-lower-priced product — and explore alternative revenue models such as rental and hire-purchase arrangements.
Critically, SCB EIC urges developers to work closely with contractors to manage material costs proactively, including pre-negotiating purchase volumes and minimising waste and construction errors, given that passing cost increases through to buyers will be difficult in the current demand environment.
For consumers, both institutions frame the present moment as a window of opportunity — but one that is closing.
KKP advises buyers who are financially ready to consider purchasing completed stock now, at prices calculated on the previous cost base, before new-build pricing adjusts upward.
Equally important, it recommends securing a fixed-rate mortgage in the near term, arguing that locking in financing costs now provides a hedge against the rising interest rate environment that historically follows energy crises.
The broader message from both SCB EIC and KKP is that Thailand's property market is no longer simply managing a domestic demand cycle.
It is navigating the intersection of structural household fragility, stricter financial regulation and externally generated cost inflation — a combination that offers little respite to developers and warrants careful, well-timed decision-making from buyers.