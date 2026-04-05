Thailand homebuyers turn to renting as loan hurdles rise

Thailand’s residential market is showing a clear shift from buying to renting, as tighter mortgage rules and persistently high household debt push more consumers away from home ownership. An analysis of market trends found that searches for housing have fallen by more than 30.36%, signalling a marked cooling in purchase interest.

Detached houses see steepest drop

Demand to buy homes has fallen sharply, particularly in the detached house segment, where searches have dropped by 40%. The decline reflects growing caution among Thai consumers as economic pressures and elevated household debt make long-term borrowing harder to justify.