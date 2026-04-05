Thailand homebuyers turn to renting as loan hurdles rise

Thailand’s residential market is showing a clear shift from buying to renting, as tighter mortgage rules and persistently high household debt push more consumers away from home ownership. An analysis of market trends found that searches for housing have fallen by more than 30.36%, signalling a marked cooling in purchase interest.
Demand to buy homes has fallen sharply, particularly in the detached house segment, where searches have dropped by 40%. The decline reflects growing caution among Thai consumers as economic pressures and elevated household debt make long-term borrowing harder to justify.
Suphin Meechoocheep, chief executive of Primo Service Solutions Public Company Limited, said purchase demand has dropped 27% from a year earlier, while the rental market has remained firm. Condominium rentals have continued to gain ground, with rental searches rising 2%, and the most sought-after price range standing at 10,000 to 30,000 baht a month. The trend suggests younger consumers are placing greater value on flexibility and city living than on ownership. Suphin is listed by the company as its chief executive.
The most worrying signal in the market is in the 1 million to 3 million baht segment. Although this remains the price band with the strongest purchase demand, it also records the highest loan rejection rates, as banks tighten lending to limit bad debt risks. In response, developers are moving more projects to locations along rail extensions such as the Pink, Yellow and Orange lines in an effort to keep condominium prices below 2 million baht, a level seen as more accessible for first-jobbers.
The analysis also found that buyers are becoming more selective about what they are willing to pay for. Key selling points now include practical layouts that make full use of every square metre, pet-friendly design, work-from-home functionality, air filtration systems, green space and aesthetics that reflect personal identity.