AI boom masks global trade slowdown as UNCTAD cuts growth forecast to 1.5%

A warning sign is emerging from the fragile recovery in global trade, after the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, or UNCTAD, warned that the AI boom may be creating an illusion that masks a broader slowdown in the real economy.

The report said the seemingly strong expansion of global trade from 2025 into early 2026 was driven mainly by concentrated investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and AI-related products. Other sectors, however, have shown much weaker growth momentum and have clearly underperformed expectations.

This trend is reflected in statistics from major economies.

In the United States, imports of “automatic data processing machines”, including servers and high-performance computing systems, surged to account for as much as three-quarters of total growth in US commodity imports, which rose by 4% in 2025.

In China, imports of AI-related technology products grew strongly enough to offset almost entirely the sharp decline in imports of more than 5,000 other product categories.

Across major regions, including East Asia, North America and Europe, trade in AI-related goods in 2025 posted double- to triple-digit growth, far exceeding expectations.