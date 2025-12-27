UNCTAD ranks Thailand No.1 in export diversity in the Global South, ITD says

The International Institute for Trade and Development (Public Organisation), or ITD, has highlighted findings from UNCTAD’s Trade and Development Report 2025, saying Thailand stands out as one of the most resilient economies in the Global South thanks to its exceptionally diverse export base and wide range of trading partners—an advantage it says can help cushion the impact of tariff shocks and global financial volatility.

ITD Director Suphakit Charoenkul said developing economies in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, are facing growing uncertainty from global trade policy shifts and intensifying geopolitical tensions—especially the increased use of tariffs as a form of trade restriction. Even so, he said ASEAN continues to demonstrate strength and an important role in global supply chains.

The report, ITD said, projects that global growth in 2025 and 2026 will slow to 2.6%, but developing economies—including ASEAN—still show positive momentum, with growth forecast at 4.3% in 2025 and 4.2% in 2026, acting as a key engine supporting the global economy.