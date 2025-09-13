Global economy shifts as Thailand, ASEAN emerge in spotlight

The International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD), in collaboration with Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), hosted the ITD Southeast Asia Trade and Development Forum 2025 under the theme “The Changing Realities of International Trade.”

The regional forum brought together global experts, economists, policymakers, and business leaders from Thailand and ASEAN to examine structural changes in the global economy and discuss sustainable strategies for the region.

The discussions highlighted the urgent need for Thailand and ASEAN to strengthen economic resilience against global trade risks and to draft strategic plans for long-term economic sustainability.

Suphakit Charoenkul, Director of ITD, hailed the success of this year’s forum, noting that it attracted more than 300 thought leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives.

“They jointly analysed the structural changes in global trade and designed new approaches to help Thailand and ASEAN keep pace with emerging challenges,” he said.