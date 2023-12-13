UNCTAD: Global trade to contract by 5% in 2023

Trade in goods is expected to contract by nearly $2 trillion in 2023 or 8%, but services trade should increase by about $500 billion, or 7%, according to the UN body.

UNCTAD attributed this contraction in global trade in part to an underperformance of exports from developing countries.

global trade has experienced a decline throughout 2023, primarily influenced by diminished demand in developed nations, underperformance in East Asia economies, and a decrease in commodity prices," UNCTAD said.

In its Global Trade Update, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projected that commerce this year would amount to approximately $30.7 trillion.