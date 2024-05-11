Rice Science Centre on consuming 10-year-old rice

Rice should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from light and moisture. It ideally should be stored in an environment that is a vacuum or has little oxygen, so as to extend its shelf life and maintain good quality. If these conditions are not met, the quality of the rice may decrease.

Consumers are advised to check for signs of deterioration, such as unusual odours, discoloration, or the presence of insects or mould. If there are any of these signs, they indicate that the rice should not be consumed.

Even if the rice is stored well, however, if it has been kept for a long time, its nutritional value may decrease, such losing of vitamins like thiamine (vitamin B1). Therefore, rice stored for a long time might be able to be consumed, but the nutritional benefits may be reduced.

Stored rice undergoes a change in its starch structure (crystalline structure). It may absorb water differently than before, affecting the gelatinisation temperature and starch retrogradation.