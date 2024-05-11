In Johor Baru, many people choose roti canai when their budgets are tight

Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneurs Association secretary Hussein Ibrahim said 24-hour eateries or mamak restaurants used to only serve roti canai for breakfast as the operators wanted to focus on nasi kandar or mixed rice dishes during lunch hour.

“After the Covid-19 movement control order was implemented, there was an increase in customers requesting roti canai at lunchtime.

“So, our members are serving roti canai round the clock due to the rising demand.

“The customers said they prefer flat bread over mixed rice because it is much cheaper,” Hussein said.

He said customers would pay about RM5 ( 38 baht ) for two pieces of roti kosong, priced between RM1.20 ( 9 baht ) and RM1.50 ( 11 baht ) each, and a drink.

“I believe the increased demand for roti canai is due to the customers wanting to save money. The dish is more affordable compared to a plate of mixed rice, which could cost around RM10 ( 77 baht ) or RM12 ( 93 baht ),” he said.