Ten-year-old rice must be tested before sold, Srettha says

He said the goal was to clear any doubts about the quality and safety of the 15,000 tonnes of rice in government stocks put up for auction by the Commerce Ministry’s Warehouse Organisation.

“I want to make sure that safety comes first. If it’s not safe, we won’t sell it,” Srettha said.

“If it can be proved that the rice is edible, that’s fine. If the test finds any problem, I believe [the rice] can’t be sold.”

He added that he believed Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai would agree with him that the government should not sell rice that is unsafe for consumption.

The prime minister said the agency to be selected for testing the rice’s quality should be a “highly trustworthy” one, and preferably not a state agency. “Society may have doubts if a government agency does the test.”

When asked if the rice should rather be processed into alcohol, Srettha said: “We should wait for the test results first before deciding what to do next.”

This stock is the last of 18 million tonnes of milled rice stored at various warehouses under the Yingluck Shinawatra government’s controversial rice-pledging programme before it was overthrown in a military coup in May 2014. The post-coup government led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha auctioned off most of the 18 million tonnes – more than 80% of which was described as “low quality” at that time.

