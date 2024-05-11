How can chairs and boards help build momentum to meet the sustainability challenge

However, there are consequences to doing nothing. Deloitte’s Global Turning Point report finds that inaction on climate change could cost the world’s economy US$178 trillion by 2070. By contrast, the global economy could gain US$43 trillion over the next five decades by rapidly accelerating the transition to net zero.

Another reason to focus on integrating climate strategy into business strategy is it acknowledges that climate action is a top priority, not a tacked-on, side conversation.

When asked about how to best partner with management, chairs considered it their role to remind management of broader societal expectations, watch out for practices that may be seen as greenwashing and could increase potential litigation risk, and provide support for the climate transition.

Chairs should provide stewardship amid multiple stakeholder expectations. More and more stakeholders, including regulators, investors, employees, and customers, are focusing on climate-related matters and expecting companies to act. Some shareholders are calling on companies to make greater efforts to address climate change and to help ensure that businesses can remain competitive and grow. Employees are unequivocal proponents of climate action and show great interest in the company’s climate and wider corporate social responsibility, particularly ethical, policies. This aligns with Deloitte Global’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, which shows companies’ response to the climate challenge is a key factor in attracting and retaining talented younger employees. The younger generations believe that business should take a leading role in helping to address social issues ranging from inequality to environmental sustainability.

The role of chairs in driving sustainability initiatives and addressing the climate crisis is paramount in today's dynamic business landscape. The following advice may help provide a road map for the chair of the future on how to tackle the climate challenge.

• Cultivate a network of peers. Find and connect with peers who are exploring and addressing climate challenges to share experiences and ideas.

• Find allies and explore how to advance together. Examples could include collaborations with membership bodies and industry associations to explore solutions to help address climate change.

• Evolve with your ecosystem and communicate about actions and ambitions.

• Align purpose, strategy, and executive appointments.

• Embrace an innovation mindset.

• Champion the climate agenda.

• Foster a culture of continuous learning. Chairs and boards should keep educating themselves on the latest developments.

This article is an excerpt from the 2024 “Chair of the Future” article, brought to you by the Deloitte Global Boardroom Program. It is based on thoughtful conversations with over 200 board chairs worldwide. To read the full article, please click HERE.

Narain Chutijirawong

Executive Director, Clients & Markets

Deloitte Thailand