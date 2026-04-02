Thai property developers pitch Bt3m condos with long-stay visa perks

Ornsirin targets Chiang Mai and Phuket

Akkadech Udomsirithamrong, deputy chief executive officer of Ornsirin Holding Public Company Limited (ORN), said the company had partnered with Thai Longstay Management Corporation Ltd, a provider of long-term visas for foreign nationals, under a one-stop service model.

The arrangement is designed to offer maximum convenience to foreign clients investing 3 million baht or more in ORN properties, from the first step of the purchase process through to long-term residence. Buyers will initially receive a temporary visa valid for 90 days and may apply for an extension before the original visa expires. In the first year, buyers and long-term tenants will be entitled to stay for up to 15 months, followed by 12 months in the following year.

The move strengthens ORN’s strategy of expanding its foreign customer base, particularly in Chiang Mai and Phuket, where demand for high-quality housing is rising. By easing residency restrictions in Thailand and simplifying what is often a complex visa process, the company hopes to better serve investors who want to stay in Thailand over the long term.

The model also aligns with the government’s policy of attracting high-spending foreign nationals to live and spend in the country, helping stimulate the economy and reinforce Thailand’s image as a global residential destination.



Long-term opportunities and risks

The 3-million-baht threshold is no coincidence. It is seen as an accessible level for upper-middle foreign investors and is also in line with Thai legal requirements.

On the demand side, the main target groups include Asian investors seeking portfolio diversification, digital nomads, retirees and second-home buyers in tourism cities. When combined with Thailand’s relatively low cost of living, high quality of life and steadily improving infrastructure, the country continues to stand out as an important destination in the region.

Even so, while the long-stay visa model may help speed up purchasing decisions, key questions remain. These include the continuity of government policy, restrictions on foreign ownership quotas, and the balance between genuine demand and speculative buying.

At the same time, developers are trying to reduce those risks by building a broader living ecosystem rather than simply selling assets. The integration of long-stay visas with property is therefore not merely a promotion, but a sign of how the business model is being upgraded from developer to full-scale service provider.

At a time when competition is no longer confined to the domestic market, but is instead about competing for global investors, the winners may not be those who build the most projects, but those who make living in Thailand the easiest and most attractive option for the world.