Three property groups warn 2026 housing market still fragile, urge state action to unlock demand

He said the market going forward would no longer be driven primarily by the volume of new launches, as in the past, but by projects tailored to more specific demand groups, including foreign investors, affluent buyers and city-centre housing demand.

Soonthorn Sathaporn, president of the Home Builder Association, said the main issue weighing on the housing market was not only weaker purchasing power, but also the rising mortgage rejection rate, particularly in the lower-end housing segment, which represents a major base of the industry.

The key reasons are persistently high household debt and the continued caution of financial institutions in granting loans. As a result, many buyers with genuine housing demand are still unable to qualify for financing.

Soonthorn said that without additional government support measures, such as easing lending conditions or lowering transfer fees, the lower- and middle-income housing segments may take some time to recover in a meaningful way.

Pronnarit Chuanchaisit, president of the Thai Real Estate Association, said the housing market needed to rethink its view of demand, particularly by placing greater emphasis on new buyer groups that still have potential, such as urban workers, junior civil servants and young people just starting their careers.

These groups still want to buy homes, but are finding it difficult to access mortgage finance under current conditions.

He said the government should play a larger role in helping such groups gain access to housing, whether through financial support measures or the development of more affordable housing projects, in order to broaden the buyer base over the long term.

Taken together, the views of the three associations reflect a shared assessment that Thailand’s property market is going through a significant adjustment, shifting from a market once driven mainly by domestic demand to one increasingly reliant on niche demand, including affluent buyers and foreign investors.

At the same time, the lower-end market will still need policy support from the government in order to keep moving forward.

All three associations agreed that government measures remain crucial to any market recovery, especially cuts to transfer and mortgage registration fees, as well as a relaxation of loan-to-value (LTV) rules, which had previously helped support the sector.

The private sector is therefore preparing to submit policy proposals to the new government, covering measures to stimulate domestic demand, attract foreign investors and ease regulations to improve market flexibility.

New opportunity from foreign demand

Although domestic purchasing power remains weak, the condominium market is still being supported by foreign buyers. REIC data show that foreign condo transfers continued to rise last year, accounting for around 14-15% of total unit transfers and about 25% by value.

The main buyer groups remain investors from China, Myanmar and Russia, along with purchasers from Taiwan, the United States and Europe, most of whom are buying in Bangkok, Chonburi and Phuket.

Many developers see geopolitical uncertainty as a potential opportunity for Thailand. The country is still viewed as a safe place in the region and has potential to serve as a second home for foreign investors, especially wealthy buyers from countries facing instability.

That trend has prompted many developers to adjust their strategies, focusing more on upper-end projects and developments aimed at foreign buyers.

Even so, leaders of all three associations agreed that the recovery of Thailand’s property market will still depend heavily on the overall direction of the economy and government support measures.

As a result, 2026 is being seen as a year in which developers must manage risks carefully while adapting their strategies to cope with a rapidly changing market structure.