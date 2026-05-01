Storm batters Chanthaburi orchard, sending 10 tonnes of durian crashing down

In the post, she wrote: “Do the tears of farmers matter to anyone?”

According to her initial update, the damage was overwhelming, with more than 10 tonnes of durian already lost. The figure did not include further damage in the hillside plot and lower plantation area, which had not yet been fully inspected.

Speaking through tears in the video, the grower said: “How am I supposed to cope with this? We were about to cut the second batch of durian. This is a natural disaster. People can’t just tell us to sell them for 100 baht each. Please look at the risks farmers have to carry.”

Her words reflected the hardship faced by growers who invest labour, money and hope throughout the year, only to see everything damaged within minutes by forces beyond their control.

After the video was shared, many netizens posted messages of support. Some wrote that they were sending encouragement, while others said the incident showed the uncertainty farmers face before their produce reaches the market.

The orchard owner has since thanked people for their support and announced that she is looking for traders or buyers interested in purchasing “storm-fallen durian” to help reduce losses and turn the damaged harvest into funds for recovery.