Storm hits Saraburi as giant sign collapses at market, killing one and injuring 11

A powerful storm with strong gusts swept through the Wan Lai Songkran event at Pongsiri Market in Khok Sawang subdistrict, Mueang district, Saraburi, on Thursday (April 30), causing a large entrance sign to collapse on people waiting to enter the concert area and leaving many injured.

The event featured performances by well-known artists including Polycat, Paradox and Potato, drawing large crowds, especially teenagers, who had begun arriving to secure places from around 4pm. This led to heavy congestion near the entrance. Later in the evening, a summer storm struck suddenly with strong winds, causing the large entrance arch structure to give way. It collapsed on to nearby stalls and members of the public standing at the front, triggering panic and leaving several people injured immediately.

Rescue workers rushed to help those affected. One person, a 17-year-old boy, was confirmed dead. A total of 11 people were injured, comprising six women and five men. Among them, one person was seriously injured after suffering an electric shock. All of the injured were taken to Saraburi Hospital.