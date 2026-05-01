TAT sees Thai trips slow over Labour-Coronation holiday as costs rise

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said pressure from rising energy prices and living costs had made Thais more cautious about spending and led them to adjust their travel behaviour, with a greater focus on budgets, especially after the travel and spending during the Songkran festival.
TAT therefore assessed that this year’s long holiday for National Labour Day and Coronation Day would see 2.83 million Thai visitor-trips, generate about THB10.05 billion in circulating revenue and record average accommodation occupancy of 64%, with Thai tourists accounting for 39% of average occupancy.
The three regions with the highest numbers of “Thai visitor-trips” are the Central region, with 843,700, followed by the Eastern region with 619,500 and the Northeast with 558,300.
The three regions with the highest “revenue from Thai visitors” are the Eastern region with THB2.71 billion, followed by the Central region with THB1.93 billion and the South with THB1.69 billion.
For “destinations” popular during this long holiday, the top five main cities with the highest numbers of Thai visitors entering their areas are Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chachoengsao.
The top five “cities worth visiting” (secondary cities) with the highest numbers of Thai visitors entering their areas are Suphan Buri, Udon Thani, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi and Chiang Rai.
“Travel behaviour during the long holiday will mostly involve short-distance trips by families taking a break before the school term begins, with an emphasis on destinations that are convenient, do not take long to reach and are not costly.”
This is in line with private-sector survey data, such as the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT)’s survey, “Thai travel plans in the first quarter of 2026”, which found that 16-28% of Thais planned to travel during the National Labour Day holiday, continuing into Coronation Day in 2026.
Most chose to travel in their own province or nearby provinces rather than across regions, with 12-20% taking day trips in their own province or nearby provinces and 2-6% travelling to nearby provinces with an overnight stay, while cross-region travel accounted for only 2%.
Data from Agoda, an online travel platform, indicated that during the long holiday for National Labour Day and Coronation Day, between Thursday (April 30, 2026) and Monday (May 4, 2026), Thais showed increased interest in searching for nearby destinations that can be reached by car from Bangkok, such as Rayong, up 44%; Pattaya, 40%; Chon Buri, 29%; Ko Samet, 22%; and Hua Hin-Cha-am, 19%.
As for “supporting factors”, the first was the consecutive holiday period, which supported travel, especially among families who like to take children on trips during the school break, some tourists who postponed travel from Songkran, and working-age travellers looking for somewhere to relax and escape the heat.
The second was tourism-promotion activities organised by TAT and its partners, as well as government and private-sector agencies, including:
As for “obstacle factors”, these came from: