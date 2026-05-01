TAT sees Thai trips slow over Labour-Coronation holiday as costs rise

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said pressure from rising energy prices and living costs had made Thais more cautious about spending and led them to adjust their travel behaviour, with a greater focus on budgets, especially after the travel and spending during the Songkran festival.

TAT therefore assessed that this year’s long holiday for National Labour Day and Coronation Day would see 2.83 million Thai visitor-trips, generate about THB10.05 billion in circulating revenue and record average accommodation occupancy of 64%, with Thai tourists accounting for 39% of average occupancy.

The three regions with the highest numbers of “Thai visitor-trips” are the Central region, with 843,700, followed by the Eastern region with 619,500 and the Northeast with 558,300.

The three regions with the highest “revenue from Thai visitors” are the Eastern region with THB2.71 billion, followed by the Central region with THB1.93 billion and the South with THB1.69 billion.

For “destinations” popular during this long holiday, the top five main cities with the highest numbers of Thai visitors entering their areas are Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chachoengsao.