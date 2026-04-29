Finance, Tourism to discuss THB1,000 levy on Thais travelling abroad

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and Finance Ministry spokesman, said the matter would require further discussion, especially on legal issues and whether it could be implemented.

Although the 1983 Emergency Decree on Departure Levy already provides a legal basis, details of enforcement in the current context still need careful consideration.

Previously, Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the ministry had discussed with the Finance Ministry the possibility of bringing the law back into use to collect a fee from Thais travelling abroad.

He cited information that an average of about 10 million Thais travel overseas each year, which, if charged at THB1,000 per person, would generate around THB10 billion a year for the state.