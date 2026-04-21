UN Warns of Economic Headwinds for Asia-Pacific Amid Conflict

The latest UN ESCAP report warns that Middle Eastern tensions and volatile prices are squeezing growth, with regional inflation set to rise to 4.6% in 2026.

The economic outlook for Asia and the Pacific is facing renewed pressure as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts energy markets and global trade routes, a new United Nations report has warned.

Released by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2026 highlights a darkening landscape of high uncertainty and rising living costs.

According to ESCAP’s projections, developing economies in the region are expected to grow by an average of 4.0% in 2026, a decline from the 4.6% recorded in 2025.

While the region remains the world's fastest-growing developing bloc, this growth is being undermined by a sharp reversal in price stability. Inflation is forecast to climb to 4.6% this year, up significantly from 3.5% in 2025.

The report stresses that low-income households and low-skilled workers remain the most vulnerable to these shifts. With limited access to social protection, these groups are disproportionately affected by the rising costs of food and fuel.

“Policymakers are navigating rising global trade protectionism, economic policy uncertainty, and geo-economic fragmentation,” stated Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

She warned that the impact would be most severe for countries with limited fiscal room to provide policy support.

