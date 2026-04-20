BOJ seen holding rates as Middle East tensions cloud outlook

The Bank of Japan will consider skipping an additional interest rate hike at its next policy-setting meeting on April 27-28, Jiji Press learned Monday (April 20).

The move comes amid persistent uncertainties over prolonged tensions in the Middle East, informed sources said.

The Japanese central bank is expected to reach a final decision at the upcoming Policy Board meeting, based on factors such as the outcome of peace talks between Iran and the United States.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said that soaring crude oil prices, brought on by the Middle East tensions, pose upside risks to prices and downside risks to the Japanese economy.

There are also concerns that supply disruptions for oil-derived products could deliver a serious blow to the economy.