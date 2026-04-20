Panasonic unveils new automated iPS cell production system

MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026
Panasonic unveils new automated iPS cell production system

Developed with Kyoto University-affiliated CiRA Foundation, the technology aims to cut costs and uneven quality ahead of planned commercial launch in fiscal 2028.

  • Panasonic has developed an automated system for producing induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells in collaboration with the CiRA Foundation.
  • The new system is expected to significantly reduce the high costs and inconsistent quality associated with manual iPS cell production.
  • The company plans to commercialize the system in fiscal 2028.
  • A trial run of the system will be conducted at a CiRA Foundation research facility before it is commercialized.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. said Monday (April 20) that it has developed an automated system for producing induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells.

The company collaborated with Kyoto University-affiliated CiRA Foundation to develop the new system. It plans to commercialise the system in fiscal 2028.

While manual production of iPS cells, which are used in regenerative medicine, has faced challenges such as high costs and uneven quality, the automated system is expected to significantly reduce costs.

Before commercialising the system, the company will test it on a trial basis at a research facility of the foundation in the western Japanese city of Osaka.

Panasonic unveils new automated iPS cell production system

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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